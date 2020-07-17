I’m not sure why Franz Kafka’s “Metamorphosis” has been coming up a lot recently but everyone I try to talk about it with hasn’t read it. I was telling a friend about an ice cream place in St. Cloud called Mr. Twisty which sells soft-serve ice cream in a cone and then they put candy googly eyes on it, and that’s Mr. Twisty.
“So every ice cream cone they serve is Mr. Twisty himself?” he asked me.
“Yeah, I suppose so,” I answered.
“That’s horrifying. The eternal torment of Mr. Twisty,” he said.
“Like ‘Metamorphosis’ except an ice cream cone instead of a bug.”
But he hadn’t read “Metamorphosis” and because it’s a story I love, and I enjoy sharing things I love with my friends, I ordered him a copy of the comic by Peter Kuper. In looking for a comic version of the story (which I specifically wanted to do because my friend enjoys art and comic books), I encountered a couple of interesting things about Kafka that I didn’t know about before.
I’d read Kafka’s stories in high school because I’d heard about them. I believe it was a running joke in the movie “The Squid and the Whale” that a character frequently describes things as being “very Kafkaesque” and that was a popular movie among my friends so I sought out his stories.
I enjoyed them a lot but I can’t say I really understood them, beyond the surface plot. Of course in high school you’re only just starting to learn how to analyze art, how to identify symbolism and extended metaphors. You don’t really have the groundwork then to truly understand some literature, though, and maybe even if you did there’s always more to learn. What I’m saying is, at the time, I did not have the foundation for understanding Kafka’s work.
I realized this as I was searching for the comic book. Actually, I was searching for an excerpt because I had never read Kuper’s comic version and wanted to make sure it was a good retelling with interesting art before I decided to gift it. I found what seemed to be an excerpt of the comic published in a textbook. Before the excerpt of the comic begins, there’s another comic (possibly also by Kuper, I’m not sure) that talks about Kafka’s past.
“His capacity for swallowing his fear of others and turning this against himself, rather than against its source is the stuff of all his work,” the introduction to Kafka reads. It goes into Kafka’s relationship with his abusive father, an overpowering, narcissistic man who, in Kafka’s words, had a “total lack of feeling for the suffering and shame you could inflict on me with your words and judgments” and frequently used “abuse, threats, irony, spiteful laughter, and — oddly enough — self-pity” to manipulate his children.
Kafka wrote a letter to his father, detailing the abuse and his feelings about them, though he is always very careful to never truly direct blame at his father. In it he writes, “Sometimes I imagine the map of the world spread out and you stretched out diagonally across it. And I feel as if I could consider living only in those regions that either are not covered by you or are not within your reach. And, in keeping with conception I have of your magnitude, these are not many not very comforting regions … .”
I won’t get into anything specific but that resonates a lot with me. It’s such a profound way to visualize the helpless entanglement victims of abuse feel. Even if a victim can physically distance themselves from an overpowering negative force, they may feel as if no distance will ever be enough to mitigate the effects of that force.
Learning this about Kafka has reframed a lot of the stories I remember reading by him. I plan on rereading them since the details are fuzzy, and I think I have the foundation now to understand what he was trying to say, and to see beyond the nightmarish surrealism into the anxieties that he was trying to express in a way that felt safe for him — far enough from his father to claim plausible deniability, but close enough to still have the sting of recognition.
Johanna Armstrong is the Lifestyle editor for The Daily Journal.
