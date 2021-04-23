Our nation has had 147 mass shootings so far in 2021 and 45 since March 16 according to CNN. That is horrifying news to say the least. Why is this happening? One mas shooting is too many and if we don’t get to the bottom of this soon it appears it will only get worse. Just the fact that these shootings have happened is disturbing, however, the fact that it has happened all across the nation is extra disturbing. Seems like acts of violence are all too common in the news these days. Yet, are seemingly, not as common here in Greater Minnesota. I have always felt and known that violence can happen anywhere at any time. The fact that Greater Minnesota has relatively low crime rates compared to the rest of the nation gives us a false sense of security and comfort. Yes, we should feel comfortable that 99% of the time we are safe. However, we should also be vigilant and on the lookout for any potential dangers. Don’t get caught in the trap of thinking nothing will happen and even then there could potentially be nothing you can do about it. The victims of the mass shootings did nothing wrong other than being at the wrong place at the wrong time. Until police sort out any motives and determine a way to help prevent these tragedies we need to be vigilant. One thing’s for sure, these are senseless acts that make no sense.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
