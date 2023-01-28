Many of my readers say the stories they like best are about the old days in Fergus Falls, especially downtown. As I was shopping at Service Food the other day, I thought about the story I wrote after the store purchased new carry out grocery carts. I am impressed with the efficiency of the carts as they are engineered to convey hundreds of pounds of perishable packages of food and necessities with relative ease through all kinds of parking lot conditions including relatively heavy snow. Anyway, since the store is one of my favorites, with friendly and helpful staff, I thought I should learn more of the history of Service Food for my friends who read “A Backwards Glance.”
A quick exploration of the internet offered little information on Service Food except that the business started in 1938 and has been serving the community for three generations. Needing a little more information than was forthcoming on the computer, I used an old-fashioned means of gathering information, I called my good friend Gary Spies. He should know everything there is to know about the business. Indeed, we had a delightful visit.
George Spies, an Elizabeth native, and his wife Laura, who grew up in Underwood, opened Service Food Store on Lincoln Avenue. The store was located next to what is now Riverfront Square, just east of the Lincoln-Union intersection. George, a butcher by trade, was the meat man and Laura was the bookkeeper. Obviously, the business needed to provide more than meat and good record keeping, so the two toiled together to develop a grocery store that would serve our community for generations.
Eventually, George was able to purchase the Mahler and Strass Implement Building, a farm implement and tractor dealership that needed more space. Located at the intersection of Stanton and South Union, the building is the current home of The Market. George and Laura moved their growing store into the newly acquired building and continued to grow the business. Spies developed friendships with the neighboring store proprietors including Hintgen-Karst Electric, right next door, then Galena Plumbing and Glen Moen Realty. At the southwest corner of the Lincoln-Union intersection was Mayo’s Standard gas station. As time marched on, George was able to purchase the buildings along that stretch of Union Avenue, one business at a time as friends retired. The space behind the grocery store were city garages and a warehouse. Service Food eventually purchased that property as well.
George’s son Gary started working at the grocery store when he was twelve. Following his dad’s footsteps, he started in the meat department and eventually learned all aspects of the business. Gary reported that he always enjoyed the grocery business and never wanted to do anything else. He said he figured all we really need to survive is food and shelter and he was able to provide the food part. People need to eat, so he was confident he would always have work. He bought the business from his father in 1976 and built the new store at its current location. When asked what he liked best about the grocery business, Gary didn’t hesitate, he immediately responded, “the people!” He explained he enjoyed both the customers and the employees of the store.
The thing Service Food provides that no other store in town does is the offer to carry your purchase to your car. I take advantage of the offer, except when I am picking up the few items I forgot on my first trip. Although they always ask, I simply can’t allow a kind employee to escort me to my car for a half gallon of ice cream and a box of Oreos. On the other hand, if you do need assistance for that small order, they are more than happy to serve. They truly are a “Service” Food store. I remember once as I was checking out, the cashier said, “you need lettuce.” I do? “Yes, it’s on sale for 46 cents.” I guess I do, I replied. He sent a coworker to get it for me. Now that is service!
On a more personal level, Gary shared with me that he met his wife, Sharon, in high school and they were married in 1960. Once we stepped into more personal topics, Gary shared this story: His father-in-law was a well driller. One day he called Gary to say there was a new development starting to open up on Wright Lake, just east of town. He suggested Gary purchase a lot. He offered to drill the well, and do the plumbing if the young man built a house. Gary’s uncle Albert, a carpenter, offered to build the house and his good friend Bob Karst, from the business next door, agreed to do the wiring. Gary and Sharon decided to take the plunge and build a home in the new development on Wright Lake. There they raised their family and still live today. Gary expressed his personal feelings about his home and his life: “I love this town, it’s a wonderful community. I think we do things right here.” He went on to say, “I feel like the most blessed man in the world!”
Service Food has been a faithful family-owned business and employer in Fergus Falls since 1938. What memories do you have about the store? Enjoy sharing your memories with your friends and family. I’m also looking forward to hearing them. Please share them with me at abackwardglance17@gmail.com.
