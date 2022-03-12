As part of the yearlong plan of events to help celebrate the 150th anniversary of Fergus Falls, the Otter Tail County Historical Society is hosting a series of Coffee Klatches featuring the following presenters: Lynne Olson, Missy Hermes, Chris Schuelke, David Nycklemoe, Mindy Fuder and Ben Underwood.
The first one took place at 10 a.m. on Friday, Mar. 11, and the presenter was Lynne Olson, who is the assistant to the city administrator at City Hall.
She did a wonderful job of providing a summary of city council actions taken over the course of the city’s history in a PowerPoint format. It included information in bullet points and included some photos when it allowed.
One thing that really stuck out to me was the repeating issues/problems that the city has been presented with for decades that still ring true today. Issues like downtown parking, crime, street lighting, special elections, tax increases, Lake Alice, etc. were all present in almost every decade.
The presentation took a little over an hour and was far from boring as it was very interesting to see our city’s history on display in a Zoom meeting.
If you are interested in seeing this presentation, you are in luck. It was recorded and can be found on the Otter Tail County Historical Society’s Facebook page: facebook.com/OTCHS/
There will be a Coffee Klatch each Friday at 10 a.m. through Apr. 22. You can join any of the upcoming Coffee Klatches by using this link: us02web.zoom.us/j/82382479337
I am planning on attending the events via Zoom as I really enjoy history and am especially looking forward to the presentation by Ben Underwood on the history of the Daily Journal.
