Seven ladders canyon

Looking up from the bottom of a 12-meter (that’s almost 40 feet) metal ladder attached to a sheer rock cliff, I felt not fear as I had expected but exhilaration. This is living! I was in a narrow gorge and the only way to traverse it was through a series of ladders and walkways suspended between them. The seven ladders in the place name refer to the number of waterfalls encountered along this out-of-the-ordinary hiking trail. There are actually nine ladders or staircases along the canyon trail including one set of steps carved right into the rock with a handrail alongside it for safe passage.
Maybe you have guessed that this trail is not in Minnesota because we surely would have heard of it, right? And it’s not part of the North Country Trail which winds its way through Fergus Falls on its route between Vermont and North Dakota. This unexpected find was near Brasov, Romania, a city on the edge of the Carpathian Mountains. My friends Nancy, Pam and I found ourselves spending a few days in Transylvania on our last trip to Europe before the pandemic changed our world. We hired a local tour guide, Charlie, who drove us about a half hour from the city to the Piatra Mare massif which is in the Carpathians. It was just the four of us and we spent a leisurely 4-5 hours hiking to the canyon, going through the gorge, and walking back to the car. Charlie was well-informed about the natural history of the area, pointing out where wild boars had done their digging and also describing the one and only time that he saw a bear while hiking with groups. The Carpathians are one of the truly wild places left in Europe.
I was continually reminded of northeastern Minnesota along Lake Superior while walking among the fall colors and familiar-looking spruce and fir trees. The main hardwood species was beech which is more common east of Minnesota. It felt like we were picking our way among the roots and rocks of the Superior Hiking Trail. We walked along a stream and had to cross over on logs since there was no bridge. Since we were there mid-October, the crowds were gone and we had pleasant conversation while making our way along the trail. We had lots of plant life to check out, like ferns, ground cover, small wildflowers, etc. We were grateful not to run into a brown bear since they are the same species as our grizzly bears! We took a small snack break near the only facilities along the trail that we saw.
After about one and a half hours, we reached the first of the ladders and our adventure began. Waterfalls and blue sky peeking through above the steep gorge walls kept us intrigued. We sat on the rocks beside the stream to relax and take in all the beauty. We weren’t in any hurry and really savored our trip through the gorge. Each ladder and platform brought us to a new moment of wonder and awe. Finally, we reached the end of the gorge and took a different route back to the car. What a day it was! A good workout, stimulating landscape and a knowledgeable Charlie to help us to get the most out of our time.
Overall, the hike was very doable and while it may have sounded a little intimidating, we had no real difficulty along the way. Sometimes it was a little tricky getting from the ladders onto the platforms but we were able to maneuver our way through with the occasional hand reaching down from the top to assist us. We were all smiles as we drove back to Brasov and rewarded ourselves with a delicious dinner of local foods. We were gone three weeks on this trip and while we had many wonderful experiences, this amazing hike will always be one of the highlights of my time in Romania!