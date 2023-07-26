I’ve been contemplating for a while now something called the seven deadly sins. I suppose one could say that all sin is deadly. After all, “the wages of sin is death” (Rom. 6:23). However, when I dove in deeper in hopes of better understanding this, I discovered the flipside of these seven sins are seven virtues. What is this I’m talking about and why am I writing about it? I will explain the “what” as we progress, but the why is rather simple. I found it interesting and thought you might, too.
Apparently, all sin falls into one of seven categories. The seven virtues are the direct opposite of the seven sins. Before I begin, let me clarify. I am not saying that if we “do” the opposite of sin by practicing a virtue — all will be hunky-dory as the opposite of sin is not virtue but it is GRACE. However, by not focusing on the sin entanglement but rather on the virtue which can shore up an area we are weak in, it might help one become more open to what grace can offer. In other words, we are able to see more clearly — receiving consolation (compassion) and forgiveness as we release our struggles instead of hanging on to desolation (condemnation) which is not from the Lord, but rather from His adversary.
Some liken sin to a mountain and at the base of it is Pride. It is the very foundation of all sin. Confessing pride is transformational. Confessing it allows the burden to be placed on His shoulders as He was meant to carry. It’s too heavy for us to bear so by releasing it, we will then be able to receive that which He desires to give. Proverbs 22:6 affirms. “Behold the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world!” Confession strengthens the virtue of Humility as we acknowledge that He is God and we are not.
The mountain tapers slightly and here we find the sin of Envy. Once released through confession, applying Kindness to the now empty spot needing to be filled brings restoration. Forgiven, we can more readily forgive those who have trespassed against us. Contrite hearts are pleasing to Him. Psalm 51:17 points out. “My sacrifice, O God, is a broken spirit; a broken and contrite heart you, God, will not despise.”
Most often when we are weak in a virtue, we are weak in an area of sin. By practicing virtues, it helps strengthen our areas of weakness. Some might claim this as works, but I would pose this question. How can it be works when all things flow from the throne of grace? Even my ability to take my next breath comes fully from Him. “This is not of works lest any man should boast” (Eph. 2:9).
Moving on up we come to the sin of Wrath. Doesn’t seem so bad does it? After all, who doesn’t have a little temper tantrum now and again? Try confessing it sometime and behind it you will find heart valves with some blockage. The virtue of Forgiveness is what’s of use here. As this is a personal journey for each, let Him reveal who it is and what it is that needs forgiving. “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as Christ forgave you” (Eph. 4:32). This would also include being gentle with ourselves as we move through the process of forgiveness toward others who have hurt us.
Next up is Sloth. I’m picturing a couch potato. “Whew! Not that,” said I. But, trust me when I say this, He will reveal what needs sweeping up internally as you lay it open before Him. Confession of this will make room for Diligence. Check out Prov. 13:4. “The soul of the sluggard craves and gets nothing, while the soul of the diligent is richly supplied.” This isn’t a fix-it ticket, but rather a process of opening up areas we invite Him into.
Greed is just a step away. What has He to say about this? Confess it and see. Ask Him to show you your greed. I did. It’s not all that scary. Once letting go of it, Charity begins to bubble up leading us to better “love our neighbor as ourselves” Mark 12:31.
Then there is Gluttony. Confession of it makes room for Temperance. It’s an invitation to not worry about what you will eat or drink nor to be anxious as He will provide as it states in Matt. 6:25. Vices turned idol may surface but in the end, He will resurface and that’s a good thing.
At the very top of the mountain is Lust. This nasty beast that we all abhor is merely a product of the weakening foundations below. Chastity can prevail as we give honor to all who just happen to be fearfully and wonderfully made in His image and likeness. 1 Cor. 6:19-20 says some pretty amazing things. “Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit … you are not your own; you were bought at a price. Therefore honor God with your bodies.” We need not fear lust. We need confess it and utilize resources that can help lift the snap of the trap. How do we get out? There’s a hint found in Prov. 3:5-6. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart; and lean not on your own understanding but in all your ways acknowledge Him, and he will direct your paths.” (Not maybe — but it clearly says HE WILL direct your paths.)
Sin and the temptation of it is an attempt by principalities to keep us from achieving our purpose here on earth. Our purpose is to be loved by God and to love Him in return. When we are tangled up in repeated sin, we are not free to receive the love for which we were created and if we can’t receive it, then we most certainly cannot give it to the extent He desires to pour out through us. When confessing with a contrite heart we are no longer bound — but free.
He desires to lighten our load so we may be about our Father’s business. He awaits with arm wide open. “He not only delights in you but rejoices over you with singing” (Zeph. 3:17). Amen.
This overview helps keep the focus. This is not about reaching perfection, but rather it is about He in us. It is about the process of conversion on this side of the veil — things we continually turn from (sin) and turn instead towards Him.
Pride----------------Humility.
Envy----------------Kindness.
Wrath---------------Forgiveness.
Sloth----------------Diligence.
Greed---------------Charity.
Gluttony------------Temperance.
Lust-----------------Chastity.