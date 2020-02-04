In the Jan. 28 edition of The Journal, the editorial staff chose to run a guest column by James Haught from West Virginia. The commentary is so fraught with fallacy, misrepresentation, and disdain, it would take 10 times the length of the commentary to rebut it, as my Christian-school-educated Ph.D. student in biomedical engineering son remarked. (Note that the author bemoans that “children from born-again families who suffer indoctrination with such right-wing hate and superstition…are ill-equipped for modern scientific society.”)
There are several things disconcerting in the commentary, but perhaps most alarming is that The Journal staff chose to print it. Do you, dear editor/publisher, not know your community? Or do you also disdain those of us who choose Christian education for our children? We are a community of both public and private schools, and we attempt to get along and work together. Minnesota does not have school choice laws of which the author spoke of in Montana and Florida, so we here in Minnesota pay for public schools in our tax dollars, and we pay out of pocket for our children’s Christian education. Long have I thought that parents should be allowed to use their tax contribution for schools to send their own children to the schools of their choice, so kudos to Montana, Florida, and the U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos! However, the author of the commentary mistakenly believes the Constitution prohibits this.
Even more sinister that misinterpretation, however, is the idea the author perpetuates that parents cannot be trusted to decide what is best for their own children. We should most definitely be alarmed at this prejudice. This is a dark idea that has dangerous ramifications. I would hope that all of us can agree that we do not want government taking control of what are God-given parental responsibilities.
The author can mock all he wants about what Christian parents and schools may or may not believe and teach, but if he thinks that secular schools are free of “crack-pot absurdities”—and much worse—he is deluded.
I am so disappointed in The Journal staff for choosing and printing such a divisive ad hominem commentary.
Lois Undseth
Fergus Falls
