I love, love, love Christmas. It is my favorite season. I love decorating my house. I love picking out the perfect gifts for family and friends. I thrive on the chaos of gift opening with my kids and grandkids. Cooking a big meal and setting the table with my fine china is a labor of love. Hearing happy holidays or merry Christmas from total strangers warms my heart. Planning the Christmas Eve service at church, singing Silent Night in candlelight and reading the Christmas story always makes me emotional, often to the point of tears. My family and friends love me enough to indulge me in my merry-making and I appreciate them for doing so. Yes, Christmas is my favorite and I have many memories of Christmases past.



