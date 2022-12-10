I love, love, love Christmas. It is my favorite season. I love decorating my house. I love picking out the perfect gifts for family and friends. I thrive on the chaos of gift opening with my kids and grandkids. Cooking a big meal and setting the table with my fine china is a labor of love. Hearing happy holidays or merry Christmas from total strangers warms my heart. Planning the Christmas Eve service at church, singing Silent Night in candlelight and reading the Christmas story always makes me emotional, often to the point of tears. My family and friends love me enough to indulge me in my merry-making and I appreciate them for doing so. Yes, Christmas is my favorite and I have many memories of Christmases past.
The very best present I ever received came from my two best friends, who were also my roommates right out of high school. I came home to find a Christmas tree in our living room with a sign attached to it that said, “Merry Christmas Eddie” which is what they called me. You see, I wanted a tree and Christmas decorations and the whole kit and caboodle. My friends, not so much. And, on top of that, we didn’t have much money. So, to find a tree in our living room was truly special.
The first Christmas as a new parent is always exciting. We almost lost our sweet son when he was born the previous June, making it an even greater blessing to have him with us. I dressed him in a dapper little outfit that included a red bow tie. He looked adorable. Of course, there were two Christmases then. One with my husband’s family and one with mine. Our son was the apple of our eyes. I even remember telling my husband, “He’s doing something cute. Get the camera.”
Those are just two examples of the magical Christmases of yore. I could tell you more wonderful Christmas stories. I am lucky to have many. But, not every Christmas was a happy one. Some were difficult at best.
I remember one Christmas shortly after becoming divorced. My kids were spending Christmas Eve with their dad, my parents were south for the winter and I went to the Christmas Eve service at church alone. I sat during the service looking at all the families sitting together and there I was. No spouse. No kids. Just me. I cried through most of the service that night. There was another woman in our congregation who was dealing with similar divorce issues as I was. After the service, she and I met in the aisle and hugged and cried some more. We literally knew each other’s pain. It’s funny and a little sad, but I don’t remember her name anymore. I can, however, still see her tear-filled eyes as she reached out to me. We both needed that hug.
I used to work as the executive director at a drop-in center for people with mental illness. When I left work on Christmas Eve, I knew I was going to be spending the evening with family and friends. I knew there would be lots of food and laughter and then more food and laughter. So many of the folks at the drop-in center weren’t that lucky. Some escaped abusive homes where Christmas was far from pleasant. Others were estranged from their families because of their illnesses. Some wouldn’t be eating a feast that night. Most would be alone. It broke my heart. I got home from work and sat down on the couch and cried. I so wished everyone could have friends, family and an overabundance of food to share all of which was rooted in love. But that wasn’t their reality.
And now I come to the point where I explain why I am sharing both happy and sad Christmas memories. Some people, like me, love Christmas, but for others, it is really a tough time. Not everyone can muster the Christmas spirit whether it is because of depression, loneliness, the loss of a loved one, poverty, or for reasons we don’t know. I am so grateful for the magical Christmases I have had as well as the Christmases that were awful, because it gives me both perspective and empathy. It is because of that perspective and empathy that I truly wish that amid our celebrations we don’t forget there are those hurting. And although we all have busy lives, I hope we can find some way to share our Christmas spirit with others. I know I have enough of that spirit for a multitude. I feel it is required by both my heart and my faith to not just love others, but to show my love for friends, family, and strangers alike. It is in sharing the Christmas spirit that we are truly living in the Spirit of Christmas.
