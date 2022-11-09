I love horror movies. "The Shining" was one of my first experiences with this genre and I plan on reading the Stephen King classic again sometime soon (maybe I should wait until I’m snowed in midwinter and alone with a typewriter?). The following is my analysis of how the book and film interact with each other – break out the popcorn!
When investigating the complex relationship between texts and the subsequent adaptions they inspire through film, Stephen King’s "The Shining" serves as an excellent basis for a foray into these mazing relationships across genres. Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 film adaptation of the novel is widely lauded as a successful adaptation of King’s work. The film, although not highly regarded by the author himself, successfully navigates the translation of many difficult themes, settings and characters across to the big screen. The simple depth and breadth of the book alone presented a daunting task for any filmmaker, being a novel of nearly 500 pages. Although certain liberties were taken through the trimming of the narrative to tailor it for a cinematic experience, the leaner result nonetheless remains largely true to the origins of the original horrifying textual experience.
One of the initial problems faced when attempting to recreate "The Shining" through film was the sheer size of the text. Although approachable even for younger readers in terms of difficulty, "The Shining" is certainly a longer literary work that finds its lengthy echo in Kubrick’s final product. Perhaps more ideally suited for the inspiration of a miniseries or perhaps even a trilogy, Kubrick was able to create an iteration of this horror classic with a final running time of approximately 150 minutes. Much of the backstory and family history regarding Jack Torrance and his struggle with alcoholism is left out of the film and this was one of the main criticisms put forward by the original author. While certain components of King’s disturbing tome had to be omitted for artistic and logistical reasons, the decision to disregard the vast majority of Jack’s volatile relationship with alcohol ended up distorting key themes enshrouding the Overlook Hotel and what it was that truly dwelled inside. I argue that the absence of this personal history regarding Danny’s father is one of the only flaws that weakened the adaptation, ultimately blurring the origins and reason undergirding the zenith of evil finally realized through Jack’s use of a fire axe. This was at least partly due to the specificity of film and the constraints presented by the restrictions of final running times suitable for mass commercial audiences. While the constraint of time was indeed a problem, it also proved to be a boon for a director attempting to deliver a disturbing and compressed story permeated with the threat of creeping madness. I argue that the time constraints encountered while shooting The Shining, and any motion picture, are positive motivators for streamlining expansive cohesive narratives.
One aspect of Kubrick’s adaptation that was perfectly designed to meet the challenges of a faithful recreation of Stephen King’s work was the use of the recently developed Steadicam. This pioneering technique provided the filmmaker with a tool that produced stabilized footage in a handheld and extremely mobile package. This method of shooting was integral to capturing the spirit of the novel, much of which inhabits the meandering and claustrophobic haunts of endless hallways and confined guest rooms. Through the use of the Steadicam, Kubrick was able to fluidly place the audience inside the foreboding corridors of the Overlook. Using lengthy tracking close-up shots, what was created was an unnerving sense that the viewer was a participant, willing or not, in this unreliable narration. The audience follows this elegant form of shooting, traipsing the haunted hallways, vast grounds, and insane hedge maze, and is forced to attempt to differentiate between reality and the encompassing madness. Kubrick complements this natural movement with jarring combinations of overwhelmingly static shots, further developing the sense of a weakening grasp on reality in his adapted dreamscape. Removing the limitations of a dolly and crane allowed for Kubrick to place the lens precisely where it was needed, and this innovative device helped the film to surmount, at least partially, the critical issue of mechanical and technological limitations encountered when deciphering any novel into cinematic expression.
The casting of "The Shining," while not fully examined in this essay, played an integral role for reproducing much of the life the novel exuded. Jack Nicholson, playing the leading character in the recent film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, was a natural and fitting choice for portraying an alcoholic father on the brink of mental collapse. Nicholson displayed the painful existence of forced sobriety that was equally determined and fragile. Danny Lloyd, who portrayed Jack’s gifted son, filled the role aptly, being cast by Kubrick as he possessed the greatest amount of concentration out of the thousands of child candidates that auditioned. While filming, Kubrick was able to protect Danny by leading him to believe he was simply in show concerning family life in a hotel. This ambiguity led to a great depth of character when calling forth Tony, Danny’s imaginary friend who represented his inner ability to "Shine." The on-screen interpretations of characters found in the text will always face subjective scrutiny, but I argue that the casting of these key figures provided the soul of what made this film so iconic.
While there are qualities intrinsic to the visual and literary realms of art, respectively, that will never truly translate into one another, the cementation of Kubrick’s "The Shining" into the canon of the horror film genre proves that this process of adaptation can indeed come close to fidelity and be incredibly successful. While integral threads of the story were indeed reworked and even left out in order to create an experience evolved for the screen, what was created retained the original fabric of King’s original work. The majority of the literary devises, narrative flow, and character expression found their counterparts accurately expressed through Kubrick’s expert use of cinematography, casting and editing, resulting in a film that will not be forgotten soon, even if one desperately wishes it to be.