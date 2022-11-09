I love horror movies. "The Shining" was one of my first experiences with this genre and I plan on reading the Stephen King classic again sometime soon (maybe I should wait until I’m snowed in midwinter and alone with a typewriter?). The following is my analysis of how the book and film interact with each other – break out the popcorn!



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?