Have you heard of Small Business Saturday (SBS)? If not that’s OK but it is related to its siblings, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year and Cyber Monday is the biggest online shopping day of the year. According to americanexpress.com, SBS is Nov. 28 this year and is a day to support and celebrate small businesses and all that they do for our communities. SBS first started on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2010, in the midst of a recession and has grown each year. The idea is to encourage shoppers to shop at small local stores in their communities. American Express started this unique idea to help promote small local businesses so they can compete against big box and e-commerce stores. The results have been so successful that American Express has copyrighted “Small Business Saturday” as a trademark. Last year set a new record for spending according to businesswire.com an estimated $19.6 billion was spent at small local businesses.
What I like best about SBS is that it encourages people to “shop locally” which is the mantra of the Daily Journal Christmas promotion. We need to support our local businesses as they are the key to keeping our communities alive and are the economic engine and heartbeat of local commerce. For without them we would be living in a different world.
Our communities are not self-contained, meaning you cannot find anything or everything you may want locally so certainly we understand that you may have to shop out of town for certain items etc. However, we do ask that you check with our local merchants before heading out of town as they will be more than happy to help you find what you are looking for and you will be doing your part to support small local businesses.
Happy shopping!
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.