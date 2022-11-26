Seems like each year around this time we hear more and more about the importance of shopping local. In my opinion there is a reason for that, especially this year. The reason we hear it resonating is the fact that online shopping has been growing incrementally each year. According to unclad.org e-commerce, better known as online shopping, has grown to $26.7 trillion globally and it is fueled by COVID-19. The only way to combat this to help our community is to shop locally. Fergus Falls and the surrounding lakes area have excellent shops and they are more than happy to help you accomplish your Christmas shopping.



