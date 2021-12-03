Seems like each year around this time we hear more and more about the importance of shopping local. In my opinion there is a reason for that, especially this year. The reason we hear it resonating is the fact that online shopping has been growing incrementally each year. According to unclad.org e-commerce, better known as online shopping, has grown to $26.7 trillion globally and it is fueled by COVID-19. The only way to combat this to help our community is to shop locally. Fergus Falls and the surrounding lakes area have excellent shops and they are more than happy to help you accomplish your Christmas shopping.
Additionally if we want our community to continue to develop we need to support and promote our local business scene as something that is unique to our city for tourists that offers quality and convenience for our residents. In fact, many of our retailers are not tied to national promotion strategies so they can get a large variety of products and services to offer their customers. The main reason it’s important to support local businesses is because they attract other businesses to start up and that leads to more jobs and revenue in our community. According to metrofamilymagazine.com for every $100 spent locally, $73 of that $100 remains in the local economy. For non-locally owned business only $43 of that $100 stays in the market. And for restaurants it’s even better and worse. A local restaurant returns $79 to the community and a chain restaurant returns only $30.
It does not take a rocket scientist to figure out what is good for our community and what is not. It’s all in the numbers. So when you head out to do Christmas shopping please check with our local businesses first before going out of town or shopping online. Your community needs you.
