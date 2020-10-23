Question: Is there a law against putting signs along the roadway for graduation parties, political candidates and advertising?
Answer: You are not allowed to place signs for graduation parties, political purposes and advertising on the road right of way. You would need to place them on private property with permission from the landowner.
Highway rights of way include driving lanes, inside and outside shoulders, ditches and sight corners at intersections. All state, county, city and township roads and highways fall under the same state law.
MnDOT is required to remove unlawfully placed signs and impound them at a local maintenance truck station. Civil penalties also may apply if the placement of signage contributes to a motor vehicle crash.
If you have more questions, contact the appropriate local highway department, depending on the type of road (state, county or city.) This would also be the place to contact if local authorities or technicians removed your signs by pick up.
The Minnesota Outdoor Advertising Control Act also prohibits placing advertising materials on public utility poles, trees and shrubs, and painting or drawing on rocks or natural features.
As for auction signs, they are allowed but have some requirements under the law.
For information about the proper placement of signs or where to retrieve them, contact your local MnDOT office. See also mndot.gov/govrel/rw_signs.html.
Winter weather information
With winter nearly upon us I wanted to send out a reminder of protocol when responding to a crash or other incident.
Freeway: Stopping on the freeway is not allowed by state law with the exception of emergency responders. For inquires reference the freeways we will try to accommodate and provide those off at another location (off-ramp, etc.) If there is a frontage road or another roadway along the freeway, you can use that for video, photos, etc.
Other roadways: If you do attend a crash, please park your vehicle beyond the crash site (not behind as you could be blocking emergency vehicles and the emergency lights, when you arrive you would drive past the incident and park at a safe place beyond). If the crash is on the right side, park beyond and on the same side of the incident, unless otherwise directed.
If weather and conditions become dangerous enough, we would ask that you do not jeopardize your own safety. If the roadways and conditions are bad enough you may be asked to leave for safety reasons by law enforcement.
Jesse Grabow is a sergeant with the Minnesota State Patrol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.