Halloween is over. Hints of sparkly green and red that symbolize the start of the winter holiday (for me, that is Christmas) started hitting store shelves before the jack-o'-lantern's candles were even extinguished.
Midway through October discussions sprang up online about when people start decorating for Christmas — before or after Thanksgiving. Responses were split. My mom is a staunch "after Thanksgiving" decorator. I am unabashedly a "before Thanksgiving" decorator, despite heckling from those who think it a mortal sin to dig out anything Christmas related until Black Friday at the very earliest.
"Why are you skipping Thanksgiving?" I've heard the question countless times as I deck my halls with holly jolly decor that makes my heart happy.
Here's the answer — I'm not.
Since when does decor dictate the celebration or acknowledgement of the importance of a holiday? Have we really become so materialistic and shallow that we are discarding and making assumptions on other people's viewpoints and appreciation based on how they choose to decorate their home?
I decorate before Christmas because it brings me a measure of joy. Why would anyone want to steal my joy? It isn't hurting anyone. It isn't illegal or malicious. In a society where depression and anxiety are on the rise and as we enter into a season (winter) that can cause feelings of sadness to spike, while still dealing with the emotional and mental health implications of a pandemic that doesn't want to end, why are we nit-picking how people choose to find happiness? And, really, why is it anyone else's business?
While I am ramping up my decorating game for other seasons and holidays, historically I have two main decorating seasons — Christmas and all the other time (regular household decor). Up until this fall, when I purchased generic fall decor, I could fit all of my non-Christmas decor for every season and holiday into one medium-sized box. Christmas, on the other hand, has multiple plastic totes and boxes packed to the brim with more that is added every year. When I get hit with the Christmas spirit, I am ready to roll! It is my one exciting decorating season of the year!
As soon as it gets cold out and we hit that "100 days until Christmas" mark, I am in the Christmas mood. (In case you're curious, Sept. 16 is 100 days until Christmas.) Thankfully, I also get excited about all of the holidays, so holding off on Christmas decorating isn't difficult for me until Halloween has past. The planning goes into full swing, though! My son also has a standing rule that I am not allowed to listen to Christmas music until after Halloween, but I usually sneak it in a little bit whenever he isn't in the car until Halloween is over, then it's all Christmas music all the time!
Back to my point — Thanksgiving.
Yes, my Christmas decorations will be happily and proudly displayed when Thanksgiving comes around. No — I am not skipping Thanksgiving. No, I am not "taking away from Thanksgiving." I will spend Thanksgiving cooking and baking on a repeat loop until we finally eat our meal ... and then leftovers ... and then clean it all up. I will think about a discuss what I'm thankful for and why and I go through the day with good feelings welling up inside. And ... when I look around at my Christmas decorations, I am thankful for them too because they bring me joy, and joy is certainly worth being thankful for.