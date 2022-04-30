I have a grand puppy. He is a 150-lbs Great Dane who goes by the name of Sarge. Not exactly a puppy anymore, Sarge is 10 years old. Which is actually an advanced senior citizen in Dane life. He is starting to show his age … everyone who enters the house must announce their presence as he thinks everyone is a burglar. “Hi, Sarge, It’s Gramma” or even, “It’s Mom, Sarge, it’s ok.” His eyesight is fleeting fast and apparently his sense of smell isn’t doing so great either. Sarge has a buddy. The neighbors have a small black and white long-haired cat that hangs around Sarge’s house and the two enjoy a rousing game of “cat and dog”. He is rather attached to his little friend. Recently, my daughter reported that Sarge has on more than one occasion mistaken the black and white wild creatures that roam the woods for his playmate. So far, she’s been able to call him back before the game becomes catastrophic. I suggested she keep some Odaway anti-skunk deodorizer or at least a generous supply of tomato juice on hand.
I’ve had firsthand experience with skunks and dogs. It was more than 40 years ago … my how time flies. My aforementioned daughter was a baby, still in diapers. We lived near downtown Fergus Falls, on Lincoln Avenue. One night I let our little black cockapoo, Missy, out the back door just before bed. A few minutes later I heard fierce, excited barking. Opening the door, I was overpowered by the rank, noxious odor of fresh skunk spray. My knee jerk reaction was to slam the door shut against the smell, but I recognized I had to take quick action. Calling Dad, I learned that the antidote to skunk was tomato juice. (In those days you couldn’t just look up on Google, you had to know someone who knew what to do. Dad grew up on a farm.) I hate tomato juice, so of course we had none. Dad, coming to our rescue, stopped over with several large cans. We had a galvanized wash tub which I filled with tomato juice. Donning a pair of old jeans, a t-shirt and a pair of long rubber gloves, I found the oldest clean pair of plastic pants and put it on my head like a shower cap. These were the days before disposable diapers. Wearing my PPE’s, I head outside in the dark, under the yard light, where Missy and I proceeded to reverse the dastardly deed. I was glad the neighbors were all indoors for the night. The neighborhood
smelled nasty the next day and Missy still sported a mild skunky odor, but it was tolerable. All’s well that ends well, but I will never forget that night. Who would ever guess skunks would be a problem on Lincoln Avenue, three blocks from downtown?
Fast forward twenty-five years. My father-in-law, a professional trapper, was working for the DNR in Fergus. He drove to town from the family farm near Miltona and generally stayed overnight at our house once or twice a week. While he was staying with us one evening the phone rang. It was my mother-in-law, asking to speak to Dad. As they chatted, he asked a few questions, including, “Did you kill it?” and hung up the phone while chuckling. Then he explained. “Jackie went out to check traps and found a live skunk. She got the gun to shoot it, but she missed …” We burst out laughing, understanding the implication of a trapped fearful skunk. And, yes, on her second attempt, she killed it. The rest was left unsaid. Dad commented that he was not at all put off by skunk smell. “They use it in perfume you know,” he exclaimed. Grose!
More recently, we were vacationing in Branson at one of those timeshare neighborhoods. We were walking back to our cabin just after the hot tub closed, when we saw a skunk wandering around the homes we needed to pass by. Giving the cute little critter a wide berth, we returned to our cabin without incident. The next day we reported it to the management. They said they were aware of the intruder. We were informed that staff shoo it away with a broom. Apparently, this black and white resident has been descented.
Our daughter brought her kids over yesterday for an overnight. We were visiting over a cup of coffee when she mentioned that her husband almost killed their cat. She reported that he’d seen a skunk run across the field and then saw movement in the old abandoned garage. They keep the cat food there and it seems to attract skunks. He aimed and pulled the trigger, but the gun failed to discharge. An experienced marksman, he rarely misses (although reportedly he has been sprayed twice since he initiated his war on skunks). It was providential that the gun failed. As the creature ran for cover, he realized it was their black and white cat. Apparently, Sarge is not the only one who has difficulty telling the difference between friend and foe. For those of you who have neighborhood skunks, can’t differentiate between cats and skunks, or have bad aim, I recommend keeping Odaway by Pyranha on hand for emergencies. It’s better than tomato juice. I think I’m going to gift a bottle to Sarge.