This past weekend I was watching grandkids. The family has a two-story house built into a small hill. The back deck stands at least 10 feet off the ground. An early snowstorm filled the deck steps with snow, making a first-class slide for resourceful children. They built a snow ramp on the landing for a little extra thrill. A foot or so beyond that is another snow packed landing ramp. They reported moving the second ramp several times to find the perfect spot to assure a smooth landing. As a final result, the kids fly down the stairway on their sleds, hit the takeoff ramp with relative speed, fly a short distance and land smoothly on the landing ramp. It is truly quite remarkable! Impressed by their ingenuity, I watched as the three oldest kids took turns with minimal bickering, racing down the steps, then into the air and onto the landing ramp without injury. I took movies!
We also went behind the house and used a variety of sleds for tamer hill sledding. The three-year-old headed to the garage and returned dragging a red plastic sled behind him. Before anyone could come to his assistance, he climbed on the sled and drifted down the hill until he came to a stop. He then picked himself and his sled up and trudged back up the hill. Hurray! He can do it independently. Not to be left out, I also made several trips down the hill! We spent the better part of Saturday and Sunday afternoons sledding outside. It was wonderful for me because five boys inside all weekend is a recipe for disaster!
Sledding conjured up many childhood memories for me. Our first sled had narrow metal runners and a wooden deck. I’m sure most of you are familiar with the arial glider with a wooden crossbar in the front for steering. The sled was perfect for a hard surface like the alley across the street behind the neighbor’s house. While there was very little traffic back there, we needed at least one car to drive down the alley to pack the snow. The ariel glider did not do well in deep snow. If a car hadn’t travelled down the alley, sliding on a large piece of cardboard would sometimes pack down the snow enough to use the glider. As a side note, I looked on eBay; you can buy a vintage lightning glider for $157.50, in case you’re interested!
One year my brother and I each received a snow saucer for Christmas. That year we had no snow. We tried it on the icy alley, but the metal discs got dented up. The following year we learned that the saucer worked pretty good for packing down the alley, but it was hard to control and I generally ended up going down backwards. One small detail regarding the alleyway. It ended on Sheridan, (across from what is now Riverview Heights apartments) which means if you were cruising down the alley, especially backwards, there was the risk of a collision with a car. There was very little traffic, (there were no apartments on Cavour Avenue in those days) nevertheless, there was risk. We were admonished constantly not to slide down the alley because we could be hit by a car. Of course, we A) didn’t listen and B) didn’t tell. What we did do, because no one had a death wish, was to send a sentinel down to the road to watch for cars and give the all clear. If a car appeared, he/she would yell and we could either steer into the bushes or just jump off the sled.
One year we got a wooden toboggan. The whole family could ride on it. I think it needed wax because it was never very fast. Sometimes we took the toboggan to Roosevelt hill for sliding. Downhill was a riot, but it was a long climb back up the hill.
When my kids were growing up, we would sometimes take them to Roosevelt hill for sledding. Downhill was amazingly fun, but again it was a challenge to trudge up. The awesome attribute of that long hill is that the snow was rarely too deep for sledding and you could fly down, the landing area was so large that there was no danger of sliding into the street, and there were no trees. I often thought it would be fun to have a snowmobile to take us back up the hill but that never happened.
Fergus Falls, being a hilly city, had a plethora of sledding hills. Many of my friends skied and went sledding on Old Smokey Hill. Remember that? In my day there was a tow rope to take people up. I never was there, but many of my friends talked about it. They would come to school with tow tickets stapled to their jackets. I was green with envy, but probably not brave enough to take the risk even if my parents had allowed it. I’m sure those of you who skied Old Smokey have stories to tell!
I’m hoping this trip down memory lane conjures old recollections for you that will become fodder for fabulous friendly conversations. I’m looking forward to hearing your stories and experiences of winter while growing up in the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s. Enjoy the ride.