For the first time in many years, I am totally, completely snowbound. Eric started blowing snow very early this morning, but before my side of the driveway was clear, he needed to hit the road. “Do you need to go anywhere today?” he asked, I replied that staying home was probably a smart idea and I’d be fine. As I was putzing around the house, I began to reminisce about another snowbound experience … close to 50 years ago …
It was January, 1975. I was attending college and my parents had gone to Mexico on vacation. They hired Tracy, a young friend of theirs, to house sit and watch the cat. She was informed that I would be home on weekends. My ride dropped me off Friday afternoon and I walked into the house to find two strange teenage boys in my living room. Not that they were all that strange, they looked perfectly normal for adolescent males, but I had no idea who they were. Greg explained that he was Tracy’s brother and his buddy came with him. They stopped in after school to visit Tracy and catch a ride home rather than ride the bus. OK, that’s cool, a little awkward, but they seemed like nice boys and I like people, so we spent time getting to know each other.
As supper time approached, I decided I’d better rustle up some grub. Mom always had a good supply of meat in the freezer and limitless stash of canned goods in the basement. We used to tease her that we could have a national disaster, and we wouldn’t run out of food for months. After a quick reconnaissance I found ground beef, potatoes, and canned corn. “Yum,” hamburger gravy on mashed potatoes and corn; my mouth waters just thinking about it.
Tracy called to say the weather had deteriorated and she would not be able to get back to town, so she was staying with her friends. Great, that means the boys can’t go home either. A poor college kid, my car was in storage to save money, so I couldn’t take them home even if it was a sunny day in June. The guys called their parents explaining where they were and everyone agreed we should all stay put. Since we were warm and safe there was no need for anyone to risk life and limb to come get them. I need to interject that these young men were kind, considerate and well behaved. I felt perfectly safe with them in my home; like they were my brothers. We watched TV, shared stories and played games all weekend. The house was warm, there was plenty of food. I was a pro at making hotdish and they were good at eating, so we managed. It was like living in some kind of a movie: two teenaged boys and a college coed, total strangers, becoming friends in the blizzard of the century!
Finally, on Sunday evening, the roads were plowed, Tracy shoveled out her car, and she and her brother were reunited. Early Monday morning my ride came to return me to college. You can imagine the eyebrow lifting and teasing that went on when I told my friends that I spent the weekend unchaperoned with two teenage boys I had never met before. They didn’t believe me when I reported they were perfect gentlemen — but it was true!
My experience with storm strangers doesn’t end there. Years later, my husband drove to Seattle to visit friends while the kids and I stayed home. On his way home a major snowstorm kicked up its heels and he was stranded in Billings. He called to report in, stating he would be home as soon as the roads opened.
Shortly thereafter, my phone rang again. My aunt from the cities called to ask if I could take in some travelers! She went on to explain that her friend was traveling home from Grand Forks with her daughter when the storm hit I-29. Making it as far as Fergus Falls, the roads are closing and they were stranded. With no hotel rooms available, they were faced with spending the night at Perkins. They called my aunt, remembering that she had family in Fergus Falls. I listened to the story and replied that my husband was gone, but if it were just ladies, we had plenty of room. Being a little bored anyway, some adult company sounded like a good idea.
Living on Lincoln Avenue, our home was easily located and soon the doorbell rang. I found myself cheerfully inviting two complete strangers into my home for the duration of the storm. The driveway was drifted over and the roads were closed so we stayed in and enjoyed fun, food and fellowship. (My mother’s daughter: I had a stash of meat in the freezer and enough food in the pantry to last for months.) The six of us played Monopoly and Life, watched movies, ate, laughed and visited. The blizzard lasted a couple days and as soon as I-94 was opened, my new friends hit the road for home. Shortly after they left, my driveway was plowed and my husband arrived a few hours later. The next day, a beautiful bouquet of flowers were delivered to my door as a thank you from my new friends.
Weather reports are much more accurate these days. If the forecast is for snow, it is usually close almost to the minute. I am thinking of bundling up to see how bad it is, but snow is still swirling around the house. Oh well, I am having a good time reminiscing, it’s always fun to take a backward glance.