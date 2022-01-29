These snowy days remind me of my winter adventures on the North Country Trail in North Dakota. Lake Ashtabula was formed by damming the Sheyenne River north of Valley City. From Baldhill Dam, the lake extends north for almost 30 miles. The Army Corps of Engineers (ACE) owns all of the lakeshore so the North Country Trail is routed along the west side of the lake on the ACE property. There are homes and cabins along the shore so a hiker is often walking right through someone’s backyard while on the trail.
My first experience along Lake Ashtabula was a group hike from the Karnak RR Bridge south to the community of Sibley. My husband, Dave, and I headed back to the lake on Labor Day of 2018 to knock off more trail miles. That attempt was quickly foiled as I ran into two large herds of cattle grazing within the first two miles. There were a couple cows lying across the trail, cow/calf pairs drinking on the edge of the lake, and I spotted at least one bull on the hillside just to the west of the trail. Cattle people, including Dave, may scoff, but I was definitely out of my comfort zone making my way through the herds! My solution to this dilemma was to come back when the cattle were gone, which meant during the winter.
Our first winter trip in January was uneventful and I completed six miles of snowshoeing. It’s about a 3-hour drive to the lake so we arrived at 11 a.m. and I was easily finished before dark for the long drive home. Because of a very cold and snowy winter we didn’t get back up there until March when we planned an overnight trip.
The first day was a fun six-mile section that had me walking through a designated campsite that provided a peaceful place for a snack break. After that I entered Baldhill Creek Wildlife Management Area and saw skeletal remains of deer. As I ascended from the river valley, Dave (with his binoculars) was watching a coyote tracking my progress. Its eyes were fixed on me until I got a little too close and it trotted off. I never saw it. One interesting thing about Lake Ashtabula is that it lies in a relatively deep river valley. If you are driving a gravel road on the west side and look east, there will be no sign of the lake and you will be looking at the large wind turbine installation on the east side. There is a whole other world along the lake that is invisible to those driving just a few miles away.
Once I was out of the river valley, it was an easy flat walk along the section line to a county road. The trail continued on the road for half a mile, crossing Baldhill Creek. As I was traversing the bridge, I heard the chilling sound of a nearby pack of coyotes. We have coyotes by our house and are used to this yipping but I let my imagination run wild while I was alone in the crisp winter air. To add to the mystique, while we were driving to our hotel in Valley City, we saw a lone coyote racing across an open field. Three encounters in less than an hour! Even though they are despised by many, it made my snowshoe hike more exciting with this evidence that these creatures were likely all around me.
That night, instead of dreaming about coyotes, my sleeping mind turned to mountain lions. A couple weeks before, a large cougar had been found along the Sheyenne River near Fort Ransom, south of Valley City. The next morning, when I set off on snowshoes where I had left off the day before, I continually scanned the grove of trees at the start of my hike. Now I know that my chances of seeing a mountain lion were zero but my wild imagination said “let’s just have some fun with this!” I was impressed at how much months of heavy snow and strong winds had shaped the landscape. I saw North Country Trail posts that stuck out of the snow just enough to see the sticker at the top. I didn’t have to worry about clumsily navigating fence stiles with my snowshoes because most of the time the snow drifts completely covered the fences. The hard-packed, icy snow made me very happy that my snowshoes had crampons to enable me to climb these slippery hills. After three hours, I made it five miles to the parking lot where Dave and lunch were waiting.
The temperature was inching up and as I finished lunch it was above freezing. There were only four miles left to complete the section so I headed out, assuring Dave that I would probably be done in 2-1/2 hours. Nope! It doesn’t take much to start melting snow and within yards of the truck I was already post-holing right through the hard top layer of snow. The joy of flying over the top of the drifts all morning turned into an exhausting slog that took four hours to complete. It was tough but once I got out of sight of the truck there was no turning back. At one point I tried to get to the lake to avoid walking through someone’s yard and got so buried that it took at least 10 minutes to dig myself out. What a relief it was to see the truck as I came over that last huge snowbank! I was exhausted but felt a great sense of accomplishment in completing 15 miles over those two days. Now all I had left of Lake Ashtabula was about six miles on the north end. We came back in April — no cattle yet — and I had a joyous hike in the early spring to finish the lake trail.
Michelle Lackey Olsen is a member of the Minnesota Waters and Prairie Chapter of the NCTA here in Fergus Falls.