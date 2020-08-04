On Amazon: “It Takes the Whole Damn Village” gives a comprehensive, detailed plan and argument for closing the classroom. I wrote and published it in 2006, so the tech was primitive. Now tech provides expansive enhancement!
Quote:
“Where is it ever safe for kids? Was it safe to be an altar boy in the Roman Catholic church during the past century, or longer? Were the kids safe at Columbine? (Sandy Hook and Parkland? — long list) The old world is imperfect and so is the new.”
In the book’s narrative, I seem to obsess about the subject of “safe adults,” because I know that parents will balk at proposals to send kids into the formerly exclusive adult world. In the plan I describe—a vision of the world without school—one-on-one situations with a stranger are nearly nonexistent, due to the new normal, created by ending child apartheid and making dramatic changes in the way we arrange our activities.
In this new world, children are always in the company of people they know and trust—members of their village—and we’ve built into that village, a somewhat tribal approach to survival, including a voluntary circular governing and occasional growth venue, wherein we get to know the whole village membership, now and again, in and out of situations and human experiences. Through activities and common interests, we build trusting bonds with each other, perhaps similar to our trust of church members, and closer to more like almost family, somewhere between the two. Some of this is already in place, out here in the hinterlands.
And yet. Among these nice people, there still may be a pedophile.
Child sexual abuse is likely to happen in both worlds. Currently, we have children alone at the end of the school day, waiting for their parent(s) to arrive from work. Some are the last to get off the school bus every day, and stand alone, waiting for it every morning. We see children go alone to the park while their parents are being irresponsible, or fighting, or just sleeping after a long shift. Some run away from home.
There may be fewer opportunities to offend with the village in place, or not. My belief is that protection and watchfulness emerge among village members who have become more tuned in to the kids.
The village entity, assembled by association, is the basic community that was lost to us as a result of the 19th century Industrial Revolution. Today, when we organize a village for our children among our friends, family and trusted adults, we are attempting to restore some of the benefits we lost in that transition.
Regarding the new teachers—the villagers—I’ve adopted the terminology because when I first saw the African “whole village” proverb, I immediately visualized an indigenous African settlement, remembering scenes from the TV series, “Roots.” I could imagine a child wandering between the various neighbors’ huts, watching and working with the potter, the basket weaver, the gardeners and seed sorters, the fishermen, the shaman, the woodworker, clothing crafter; and I saw the ceremonies, the music, celebrations, and quiet moments listening to the village historian.
Then I superimposed this arrangement onto our current situation. That was when I realized, the village child was not learning pottery from a teacher in school, but from the actual potter. Same with all the other taskers. That was what the proverb was actually saying: Learn from the source, not the classroom teacher. How could we do that in Fergus Falls or Underwood?
(Actually, some of this already goes on in Underwood; I consider my adopted town as a model village, almost.)
Yes, members of these newly recognized village-style educational units are the early, first teachers of their own and each others’ kids. In the beginning, as I described in Part 2, all the learning starts within the 33-45 member village, with guidance and cooperation of the district-paid pathfinders and trackers, who keep tabs on all the educational activity and steer each child to the appropriate next encounter. As kids mature, teachers from other villages begin showing up. More to come.
•••••••
In haste, I earlier promised in a headline, “School buildings easily can be converted to community centers,” but didn’t follow with an explanation, and wrote instead about changing the learner/teacher ratio. After I noticed the mismatch, I realized the idea doesn’t need much further explanation. In our above-average buildings we have swimming pools, gyms, libraries, theaters and music facilities, shop and art studio, the capacity for large feasts, and numerous classrooms, taking up the lion’s share of floorspace. To support the facility, we convert the former classrooms into apartments, galleries and small shops. We still have playground equipment, ball fields for football, baseball and soccer, and all the rest of it, again, someday.
Sandra Barnhouse is a local artist, author and retired university publications editor.
It’s not the local schools that need shutting, it’s the colleges and universities that are so poisonous. They are a toxic environment creating their own world that has nothing to do with reality. End them first, and then we are getting somewhere.
