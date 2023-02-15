Ladies and gentleman, welcome to another edition of the good, the bad and the ugly — my journey into writing a novel.
For those of you new to the story, allow me to provide a very brief recap. I have been writing "books" since I was in elementary school. I have started a number of manuscripts in my adulthood, but they have all remained unfinished for various reasons — writer's block, computer virus, theft, etc. After a number of setbacks, I capped my pen, so to speak, and decided that it just wasn't in the cards for me to be a published author.
Jump forward a few years and you'll find me at a job I hated, but with the opportunity to increase my income greatly by advancing my education. I held two associate's degrees — business management and health information technology. I was also a dually licensed cosmetologist in North Dakota and Minnesota. All I needed was to secure a bachelor's degree ... in anything! My long lost dream of becoming a published author came rushing back full force, with the only question remaining being: Is creative writing a degree I can complete online?
The answer: yes; and it would only take me 18 months. I enrolled.
Late in 2020, I began working at Daily Journal Media as an intern — the start of my writing career! I continued the work that I had started on a manuscript I used in college, but as I advanced, my writing slowed down more and more. Now we are early in 2023, and my progress on the writing I do outside of work has essentially been at a standstill.
But why? The dream hasn't died. The desire hasn't died. I even took a week off to go on a writing retreat all by myself, which didn't go well and I ended up trashing the progress I made during that time.
I'm not quitting, though. I have quit on manuscripts in the past and that isn't the case. The reality is that I wrote myself into a corner and cannot figure out how to get out of it. When I've set aside time to write, I've stared blankly at my computer screen or deleted every single word that I added. I've told myself time and time again that I need to go back farther and delete more, I need to reset my thought process and writing plan, but I just can't bring myself to do it ... not yet. I am so emotionally and mentally invested that I need to step away and turn my attentions elsewhere; because if I don't, I fear I will be stuck in the same pattern I have been — wasting time not making progress. It's a frustrating cycle.
So, "The Manasa Effect" is on hiatus. Since I'm being honest, I'll admit that it has been for quite some time and I've just been avoiding it altogether. I thought that maybe if I peeled myself away from writing fiction and dove into reading fiction, I would have an epiphany and could continue, but that hasn't happened. I decided about a month ago that I needed to give myself permission to let it go for a while and turn my attention to another project, but I've still battled with myself over that decision. The column is giving me the temporary closure that I need to move forward — but I'll be back ... eventually.
What's next? I haven't entirely decided. I have a plethora of ideas swirling around in my mind, but that isn't enough for me to dive in. I have one particular idea that I can't seem to shake free, so maybe I just need to let that one gain momentum and see if I can flesh it out ...
I will keep you posted.