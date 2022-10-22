What keeps us healthy and happy as we go through life? If you were to invest now, into your future best self, where would you put your time and energy? These are some big questions to consider when you stop and reflect on how you are living. Your responses will be very personal to you! But, there is one common response that we all should consider and that is our social connections.
Decades of research suggest that the quality of our social ties might be the single biggest predictor of our well-being. We are wired to connect, reach out and interact with each other. In many cases social connections register in our brain much like physical pleasure. In addition, research also proves that increase in life span, decrease in anxiety and depression, faster disease recovery and improvement in life satisfaction are more of the many benefits of social connections.
So, what are some basic ways to establish positive social connections? 1) Maintain and reconnect with those you have lost contact with. This could be a written card, phone call, email or even a simple text. 2) Connect with your neighbors. Take the time to connect with the people you encounter daily. This could be a neighbor living next to you, a co-worker at the office, someone you pass routinely on a walk or even someone you see during your weekly routine. 3) Think of those who support you. Write down those who have supported you in the past and currently. Reflect on how that support made you feel? Think about how you support others. 4) List your 4am friends. Make a list of people you could reach out to at any time of day. Tell them! In many cases they will be grateful to know they mean that much to you, but they will also be there for you in time of need.
Circling back to the introduction of this article, I stated that the quality of our social ties might be the single biggest predictor of our well-being. It’s important to create social connections and feel socially connected, but what makes a quality social connection? We have learned from long time researcher, Brene Brown, that trust is the foundation of all social connections. Trust is not an all or nothing but rather built in small moments. The concept has 7 different components, with some more familiar to you than others. They consist of: Boundaries, Reliability, Accountability, Vault, Integrity, Non judgment and Generosity. While all of them are very important, let’s explore a few. Vault is probably the most common concept people think about when identifying if they trust someone or not. Vault is considered confidential. You don’t share information or experiences that are not yours to share. Another common term people consider when assessing the quality of their connection, is non judgment. This is a chance to ask for what you need, talk about how you feel, all without judgment. Lastly, is reliability. You do what you say you’ll do. You don’t over promise and you’re aware of your limitations. You’re able to deliver on commitments and balance competing priorities. So now the question is, do you trust yourself? Think about your social connections, are they quality connections?
Considering the timeliness of this article, as the leaves are changing and seasons are changing, so too your connections will change. It’s natural that people will come in and out of your life, but what’s important is that you hold onto those connections that fill your cup and make you feel good! The change in season can also bring cold weather, emotional distress and lack of motivation to get out. It’s more important than ever to stay connected and love one another.
