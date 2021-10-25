I had a taciturn journalism teacher in high school who seemed not to care much for teens. Our final exams were to put together notes — witness interviews, etc., to form a fictitious story. As we worked, the story took shape: Our school was being shot up randomly by my own journalism teacher. I was aghast at the sick joke but got an A on the final.
See, school shootings were fiction then. Columbine didn’t happen until later, in 1993.
Thirty years later, kids routinely learn school drills against shooters, shootings are that common. What changed? You’ll find a lot of hype and blame. Congress did pass an assault weapons bill in 1994, which expired in 2004.
Less discussed: Wayne LaPierre became the head of the NRA in 1991. He transformed it from a hunter’s organization into a hard gun lobby, creating extreme gun politics. By 2016, in one year the NRA poured nearly $55 million into GOP politics, including 30 million to elect Donald Trump. Much of it illegally channeled from Russia.
The NRA and Wayne LaPierre face criminal charges. Takeaway: Our gun politics have been strongly shaped by folks possibly acting on behalf of our enemies for profit.
My dad was a NRA member in the ‘60s and said the right to carry has never been unbounded in American culture. Never. Not even in the Wild West. People would check their weapons in before drinking at saloons. Public safety matters.
I see traces of that old common-sense culture here in Minnesota, with clear, solid and moderate gun safety laws, such as not transporting a loaded gun in a car … which prevents accidents and drive-by shootings.
A while ago, I studied statistics and gun laws in 50 states. My thoughts: Some gun safety laws work better than others. Minnesota is quite safe despite high rates of gun ownership and moderate laws. The gun transport law is one reason. Gun safety training is another. All common and middle-of-road in the Midwest. What gives Minnesota that extra edge in safety?
Gun permit reciprocity. Minnesota was among the strictest in the nation because it only accepts gun permits from neighboring states (North Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin, South Dakota) More states have been added since to a total of 15 states. Anybody from anywhere else must buy Minnesota gun permits as well as hunting permits to hunt or carry guns here. That’s money for our state and our natural resources. It also increases public safety.
See, gun safety laws are very unequal across the nation. There are states where you now don’t need a permit, legal residency in that state (or even the USA) or proof of any training or common sense to carry a gun. These states have high firearm homicides, accidents and suicide rates. And more people buy guns for “safety” — fear plus no clue how to handle or store a gun. That’s not a well-regulated militia.
I don’t want to see Minnesota become one of these states. We should keep all our gun safety laws just as they are. They all work together. Vote against relaxing permit reciprocity at any level, and only recognize states with similar or better standards. Otherwise we’re just as safe as the most violent state issuing permits.
We survived the mob in the prohibition era, so it’s not like we haven’t dealt with armed criminals coming in from out of state before. We’ll always need these laws. We also will always need flexibility in local governance. That’s part of the American experiment. We are most free when we can vote for our local bylaws. Towns and cities routinely have safety ordinances banning display, gun threats, or shooting outside gun ranges. Public safety.
State lawmakers are trying to ban local governments from enacting such ordinances even if the local populace voted for that for valid and legal reasons. They weren’t elected to suppress the rights of voters or make us less free in self-governance. That’s not democracy, that’s a power grab. They’re the same folks who are trying to impose universal gun permit reciprocity, too.
I’m happy to live in Minnesota, and I hope you all feel the same. Be lucky you can teach your kids about gun safety and not making reckless threats, lock your guns up from kids, know how to transport your guns safely and look out for each other. That’s how you prevent school shootings. They’re not a sick joke anymore and haven’t been for 30 years.