Dates, places, times, experiences, people ... there are certain things that stick out in the forefront of your mind — things that are not easily forgotten. For me, many of those "things" are, in fact, people.
I met Alex in high school. He had a personality that was larger than life. Good-natured fun and light-hearted pranks exuded from Alex, spilling out and making the world a happier place to be.
All Alex ever wanted to do was help people. He went on a couple of mission trips and, after high school, became a first responder. Locally, he worked at Ringdahl Ambulance and later went on to be a LifeFlight Medic in Fargo.
When Alex was a senior, he called me up and asked if I could help him out and shoot his senior pictures for him. I left that day with my camera, traversed the area and came home with quite a story to tell and sore cheeks from laughing so hard. Alex had me climbing trees, hiking invisible trails and snapping photos in the most unlikely of places. It was easily the most fun I ever had on a photo shoot in my multiple years in the photography industry, because of Alex.
I distinctly remember another Alex encounter. A bunch of my friends were at my parents' house. We made an obscene amount of canned ravioli, half of which ended up splattered all over the kitchen when a bowl got kicked out of someone's hand by an out-of-control cartwheel. (Shockingly, for those that knew him, Alex was not involved in the great ravioli incident!) While cleanup was underway, someone noticed that Alex was glaringly absent. No sooner was it voiced, then a plastic pellet came whizzing across the room from around the corner, pelting one of the guys in the back — Alex found my brother's blowgun, and no one was safe! After much shrieking, howling and wrestling, the blowgun was secured and sequestered and everyone made sure we knew where Alex was lurking, preparing to spring his next attack! It was a great night — one that I will never forget ... because of Alex.
I have many other Alex stories, but those two are my favorite.
My last Alex story began on Nov. 26, 2009 — Thanksgiving. I lived in a small house on North Union Avenue and was cooking a small Thanksgiving dinner in my equally tiny kitchen. My phone rang and I picked it up, happily expressing a "Happy Thanksgiving" to the person on the other end of the line — but that's when I noticed that they were feeling anything but happy. I was met with sniffles, a deep breath and bad news — Alex had died. I sank to the floor and spent an undetermined period of time just sitting there before the waterworks began.
Everyone was shocked by Alex's death. My understanding is that he had a ruptured aneurysm and felt no pain — completely unexpected ... but who expects a happy, healthy 23-year-old to suddenly die?
I had already had deeply personal encounters with death. As a child, I attended funerals for older family members. When I was in high school, a friend was diagnosed with and later died of cancer — I was asked to be a pallbearer at his funeral. As a young mother, I held my daughter as she died in a hospital room in St. Paul ... I wasn't a stranger to death, but I was a stranger to being blindsided by it.
Alex died on Nov. 24, 2009 — 13 years ago come Thanksgiving this year. In past years I have prepared traditional meals and hosted guests, with memories of Alex swirling around in my head that I didn't dare verbalize for fear that I'd disintegrate into a puddle of tears. I put on a happy face and did my very best at having a grateful holiday and not bringing the mood down, telling myself that if Alex was there, he would prefer that I laugh and smile ... the I enjoy myself; but, sometimes telling yourself how to feel is often easier said than done.
This year, I'm taking the Thanksgiving holiday off. It will just be my husband and I, since he isn't overly attached to Thanksgiving traditions (and doesn't even really care for turkey anyway). I'm preparing to let myself experience all of the feelings that I've been trying to ignore.
Grief is tricky. It isn't something that goes away. It's something you learn how to live with. Some days its easy and other days it isn't.
Since Alex's funeral, I haven't allowed myself to grieve for him at the time that I need to the most, because I felt it was my responsibility to make the holiday "good." In fact, until I decided to "cancel" Thanksgiving at my house this year, I hardly mentioned Alex's name at all, simply because saying it out loud makes it a little more real for me.
This year, 13 years after his death, Thanksgiving is to celebrate Alex and everything he stood for, which includes being thankful for his 23 years of life and the laughter and joy that came along with that life.
I miss you, Alex.