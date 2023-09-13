The data was in and it must have been accurate because the man on the radio said so. It wasn’t just any man, but it was someone I listen to on a regular basis and he said this. “A longitudinal study over 50 years shows that parents are the single most important factor as to whether or not children will grow up to walk in their faith. Much more important is the parental impact than that of media and even culture.” Dr. Greg Popcak.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?