There is a giftshop in Osakis called Grandma’s Attic. Eric and I stopped in there once and it was a combination of antiques, gifts, and miscellaneous junk. Not unlike my grandma’s attic. As a kid I loved Grandma’s attic. My brother and I would carefully climb up the steep narrow stairway. Grandma always said to be careful because the steps are narrow. Well, our feet were very little, and the steps felt fine to us, just saying … in summertime the attic was sweltering, in the winter it was too cold to go up. But spring and fall, it was a treasure trove of tantalizing junk to occupy a child’s imagination. I could spend hours exploring the boxes, pretending, and wallowing through dust. Remember those days? Grandma was particular about what I did up there, Grandpa, on the other hand, was lots less fussy. I especially liked it when Grandpa helped me get situated.
That was before the days of copious amounts of insulation. Most attics these days are buried in 6 inches or more of blown-in insulation or those fat fluffy batts of fiberglass, faithfully keeping heat in our homes. That was not the case 60 years ago. I’ve been back to visit the Grandma and Grandpa’s house, but I didn’t ask to see the attic. I’m sure by now that attic is also filled with insultion. So much for the eclectic nostalgia of attics of yesteryear. But the memories of those days floated into my mind this morning as I was listening to Dino Radio on Pandora.
My dad built the house I grew up in. In the late ’50s/early ’60s the local post office was remodeled, and my dad was able to repurpose the old flooring. He brought it home and began install it in the attic. I don’t remember what kind of wood it was, but mom said he had to predrill each nail hole because the wood was too hard to drive nails through. Dad spent every night up there drilling and nailing. From time to time we were permitted to go up for a peek, but we had to be very careful to not step between the floor joists or we may end up falling through to the living room! Terrified of the thought, we used great caution. Eventually, Dad finished the floor and the gradual collection of junk began. Since our attic was new by most attic standards, it wasn’t full of dust and junk. It became home to a number of antiques that my dad grew up with. Dad brought us up to the attic and showed us the Victrola record player that he had as a child.
The Victrola was a tall square storage cabinet with a turntable on top. Underneath the turntable was storage space for records. It had a crank. Dad cranked it up and put on a record. All the records were the size of large 33 rpm records. The curious difference in the records is that the older ones were thick and one sided. He explained two sided records happened later. The old records scratchy with poor sound and played at 78 rpm. Most of Dad’s discs were two sided, and the speed you played them at depended upon how much you cranked up the machine, although they were designed to be played about 33 rpm, and the sound was relatively good. My favorite records were “Two Black Crows.” Dad said they were white guys impersonating black men in comedy routines. (Totally politically incorrect these days, but not a problem when Dad was a boy.) I listened to those stories and songs by the hour. My brother and I could repeat parts of the dialog word for word. One example is the men were talking about lions at the zoo. One man said, “I’m not afraid of lions, where I grew up there were thousands and thousands of lions.” His buddy asked, “What kind of lions?” “Dandy lions!” OK so it’s a little corny, but we sure enjoyed it. One of these stories got me in trouble many years later.
As a young adult I was attending church with my parents, when an old song I had never sung before started playing. I immediately knew the words, but it seemed an unlikely song for church. The song was on one of Dad’s records in the attic. The words went, “Halleluiah, I’m a bum/ Halleluiah bum again/ Halleluiah give us a handout to revive us again.” Apparently, the words were supposed to be: “Halleluiah, thine the glory/ Halleluiah, amen/ Halleluiah, thine the glory, revive us again.” I had no idea it was a church song, but it tickled my funny bone. Dad looked at me and I whispered the words to him. He and I shook with laughter and tried so hard to be reverent, but we failed miserably, it was just too poignantly funny. Suffice to say that both Dad and I suffered the wrath of Mom when we got home. Even while being scolded we burst out laughing. Mom did not enjoy the humor.
I will always remember the song, that day in church, and the sweet memory of spending time in the attic. Anyway, this morning as I was relaxing, the instrumental version of the song played on Pandora. Memories of the song, those days in the attic, the Victrola, getting in trouble at church, and Grandma’s attic, overwhelmed me like a flood. I knew just exactly what I would write for today’s story. While you are staying safe at home, take a backward glance to another era in your history. Wander into the old attic and remember.
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears on Thursday.
