Fergus Falls native John Hamlon, who graduated from high school 66 years ago, has some reminiscences and thoughts about teaching this coming year, probably his last.
“Fifty-five years ago, I stood in a classroom facing 45 senior high school girls, most of whom had never had a man teacher before,” Hamlon said. “The place: Presentation High School in San Francisco, a couple of blocks away from the University of San Francisco where I was a graduate student in theology.”
Hamlon, even though he was a former Marine officer and Vietnam veteran, was nervous. “An understatement,” he says. “It had never occurred to me to be a teacher.”
Looking back, the 84-year-old Hamlon says the thought of standing in front of an audience, let alone one filled with teenage girls, was not his idea of a vocational path.
“I was studying theology simply to know more about my faith,” he said. “A fellow graduate student had asked me to check out a religion class opening at the school, and I felt that I couldn't say no.”
Fortunately for Hamlon, that first class had both the senior class president and the student body president therein. “With their positive leadership, they helped me get acclimated.”
Adds Hamlon, “For the next four years, my students may not have been all that consciously present, but their eyes were open and on me.”
Back then, he says teenagers had an internal discipline that today's young people are, for the most part, missing.
“For today's students, their iPhones and BFFs (Best Friends Forever) are the entities that grab their attention. Here at Chesterton Academy, Sacramento, we have dedicated teachers who are all in. They know their subjects and specialties and love to engage the students in seminar-type discussions.”
All students at the second-year school are required to take Latin, Science, Math, History, English, Philosophy and Theology for four years.
“On top of that, they have to learn how to ballroom and line dance, act in plays, and sing in the choir. The only elective is whatever sport or sports a student wants to play.”
All students start the day at 8 a.m. by going to Mass. They hand in their phones before Mass and get them back at the end of the day.
With just 42 students, the Academy competes with other private and public schools in volleyball, cross-country, girls and boys basketball and track. “This year, in only the school’s second year of existence, I know we're going to win some games,” Hamlon says.
Last year Hamlon, during the school’s very first year, went to all the basketball games and day-long track meets. The first five track meets were rainy and freezing cold. Hamlon received the "number one fan" award at the school year's end.
“I'm pretty obnoxious as a sideline advocate, but the students seem to think my Rumpelstiltskin antics are a hoot,” he said. “I'm looking forward to more of the same this year.”
A footnote: Longtime Fergus Falls sports fans remember Hamlon being in the backfield with Chuck Weiss, Jack Halland and Chuck Severn when the Otter football team went 8-0 in the fall of 1956. Many of those longtime fans believe that football team is the best sports team ever in the history of Fergus Falls High School.
“Truly, 1956-57 was an extraordinary year,” Hamlon said. “Our class of 1957 gave everything we had in every category. Academics, sports, music and other extracurricular activities were topnotch.”
Hamlon said he and his classmates owed much to their exceptional coaches and teachers. “They were leaders who had vision and the ability to challenge us students to greater heights than we thought possible.”
Adds Hamlon, “We were blessed to put it mildly. I was privileged to be there to witness it all. The word gratitude doesn’t quite cover my response over the last 66 years.”