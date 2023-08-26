Fergus Falls native John Hamlon, who graduated from high school 66 years ago, has some reminiscences and thoughts about teaching this coming year, probably his last.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?