We’ve all been there and we’re all guilty without question.
But we never got caught, or if we did we paid the ticket and drove along without realizing the potential consequences of our actions.
It’s 7:45 a.m. and you’re running late to work or other activities. The sign on the side of the interstate says “maximum speed 70, minimum 40.”
I can guarantee that if someone was driving 40 mph that they would probably be flattened or driving along the shoulder on most roadways in the area if they were going around that speed.
Our speeds seem to be getting faster and faster lately. I’m not on any kind of soapbox whatsoever, I am as guilty as the rest of you.
When I started to write this, I recalled that many times a week, especially on I-94 outside of Fergus Falls, I would be driving in the 70-75 mph speed range (which is still over the speed limit), but having someone coming around my vehicle to pass me.
Clearly, they were going 10 to 20 mph faster than me to pass so briskly, which would put their speed somewhere around 85 to even 90 mph!
Is this safe? Forget about courteousness. The short answer is absolutely not.
Not even for a second. The Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety states on their website that if a motorist is driving at 80 mph, braking distance is 315 feet, with total stopping distance with reaction time 394 feet.
To put that in better perspective, the length of a football field is about 360 feet.
I always think about it like this, if I get somewhere five minutes after the person who was going around me driving 85 or 90 mph, what would I have missed? Is five minutes worth a tragic accident that could take a life or multiple lives? Hardly not.
These are crazy times we live in and people are stressed out, that is for sure. But we do have a choice to drive responsibly.
Most also don’t realize that even going 10 mph over the posted speed limit can cost a lot.
The Office of Traffic Safety states that, “the cost of a speeding violation will vary by county, but it will typically cost a driver more than $110 with court fees for traveling 10 mph over the limit. Fines double for those speeding 20 mph over the limit and drivers can lose their license for six months for going 100 mph or more.”
If I am five minutes late to an important meeting, yes it may be a little embarrassing, but no one will probably even remember past that day most likely.
If I lose control of my vehicle or someone slams on their brake in front of me and I’m going 85 mph, I am most likely going to have way more problems than being five minutes late to a meeting.