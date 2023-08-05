The hot summer months have many people looking forward to summer 2024 when the splash pad downtown will be open! The splash pad is the key element of the “Downtown Riverfront Phase II” project, which is located on the block behind the Federal Courthouse. The project includes the splash pad, a waterfall feature, reflecting pools, seating areas, pergola, restrooms and public art. This block of riverfront development is the extension of the Spies Riverfront Park and the Market Pavilion project. The city council approved the Downtown & Riverfront Master Plan in December 2017 with a vision to improve the view of the river, provide a splash pad, redevelop downtown, and replace deteriorating infrastructure. The view has already improved as the overhead power lines were moved underground during the first months of construction.



