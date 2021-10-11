Black cats and vampire bats and big pointy hats ... oh my!
While fall screams "book season" to me, as I mentioned in my column at the end of September, that is not the case for many ... possibly even most.
October hadn't even started when my phone chimed with a new video message from my friend, Bri. "It's spooky season!" she exclaimed, showing off her Halloween decor. Halloween is Bri's favorite season and I have yet to see her wait until October to get her decorations up.
A few days later, I turned around to the kids being slightly creepy and silently standing directly behind me ... waiting ...
"Hi ... guys ..." I asked suspiciously, waiting for someone to say something.
"It's spooky season!" one of them finally yelled before they thundered like a herd of elephants back to the basement.
While Halloween takes a backseat to Christmas for favorite holidays at my house, it takes a solid second place and generates almost as much excitement.
We like holidays. We take advantage of the extra fun a holiday can add to a time of year when the fun of summer has faded away and the newness of school has worn off. It gives us all something to look forward to that is special.
In my opinion, Halloween is the kickoff to the holiday season. With four major holidays being so close together — Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years — and with the decorating, celebration and added activities and excitement that come along with each, it seems appropriate, for my family, to say that the holiday season has officially begun ... well ... almost!
My fall decor, which consists of a few fake pumpkins, has been out for about a month. Like my fall decor, I don't have a lot of Halloween decor. Many years ago I made an orange burlap wreath, affixed a black polka-dotted bow, and glued a small swarm of plastic spiders to it. If I have more than that, it isn't very noteworthy, because I couldn't tell you what it is! The real decor comes when we hit up a pumpkin patch and do some pumpkin carving! It only lasts a short time, but we have a fun time doing it!
In addition to carving pumpkins, we take advantage of dressing the kids up (and usually ourselves) as often as possible for trunk-or-treat events and on Halloween itself. In recent years, we have also joined Bri and her family at a small Halloween party at her home.
I have recently learned that the history of Halloween is actually quite interesting and not at all what I was expecting. (This is the case with most holidays, I am quickly learning!)
Whether you celebrate Halloween, All Saints Day, All Souls Day or none of the above, I encourage you all to dig in a little and learn a bit about the history. You just may be surprised!
