When starting a guided tour of the James J. Hill house near downtown St. Paul, on display is a map of the state of Minnesota. Depicted is a rail line from St. Paul through Willmar to Breckenridge, 26 miles west of Fergus Falls, along with a branch line from St. Paul to St. Cloud.
This railway map, dating back to 1878, notes that the rail lines were owned by the St. Paul-Pacific Railroad. That year Hill and partner investors purchased the nearly bankrupt railway system. Hill saw this as a golden opportunity.
When other rail systems failed, Hill succeeded as a savvy businessman.
Over the next several years, Hill worked relentlessly to push his renamed Great Northern Railway north to Fargo, then westward across North Dakota and Montana, through the Rocky Mountains and onward to the Pacific coast in 1893.
This made Hill a multi-millionaire. He became known as the "Empire Builder," a term coined by financier J. Pierpont Morgan. Hill was a detailed planner who traveled over proposed rail routes on horseback.
He later built another rail line from St. Cloud to Fergus Falls and onward to Fargo, with a branch line that went from Fergus Falls to Pelican Rapids. By the 1890s Hill had purchased additional rail lines. With each expansion, his wealth and power grew.
Hill bargained for trackage rights with the Northern Pacific Railroad. He purchased large sections of the Mesabi Range iron mining district in Minnesota along with its rail lines.
The Great Northern Railway promoted settlements along its railway lines in Minnesota, North Dakota and Montana. Hill also invested in schools and churches for these communities and promoted a variety of businesses to ensure the towns prospered.
The rapidly increasing settlements in the Red River Valley close to the North Dakota-Minnesota border led to large-scale bonanza farming.
Hill experienced labor challenges. Due to economic downturns, he cut the wages of railway workers. But after those same workers went on strike in 1894, Hill accepted most of the workers' demands and restored their pay.
Today, one rail route designed by Hill is the Central Lakes Trail that runs from Fergus Falls to Osakis, southeast of Alexandria.
Hill’s family life and St. Paul mansion
In 1864 Hill, a native of Ontario, met a waitress who was working at the Merchants Hotel in St. Paul, where he often ate. Mary Theresa Mehagen, the child of Irish immigrants in New York City, had settled in the frontier town of St. Paul in 1850.
Hill sent Mary to finishing school in Milwaukee before their marriage in 1867 to prepare her for the impending change of stature in her life. Over the next 18 years they had 10 children and lived at a mansion that cost $1 million, completed in 1891.
This 36,000-square-foot Gilded Age mansion was once the largest private residence in the state of Minnesota.
With 13 bathrooms, 22 fireplaces, 16 chandeliers, a reception hall nearly 100 feet long, sophisticated technical systems, and a two-story, skylit art gallery, the house was a symbol of success, personal taste and family life.
After amassing a personal fortune estimated at $63 million and over $200 million in related assets, James J. Hill died in his Summit Avenue home on May 29, 1916, one of the wealthiest and most powerful figures of America’s Gilded Age.
The Hill children donated the home to the Catholic Church which used it for 53 years as a teachers' college and office building, among other purposes. In 1978 the Minnesota Historical Society acquired the James J. Hill house and restored it as a historic site.
One-hour tours are conducted Thursday through Sunday. The adult fee is $12 and $8 for children. The house is located on Summit Avenue, a short distance from St. Paul’s Cathedral. The phone number is 651-297-2555. Free parking is available.