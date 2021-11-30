"There it is!" shouted the youngest from the backseat of the pickup truck as we pulled up to Meadow Farm Foods on Monday.
"Yep! That's it!" another of the boys chimed in.
"Uh huh, it is!" the last stated very matter-of-factly.
We barely opened the doors before they were off in the direction of the Christmas tree they deemed to be "the one" before we even got close enough to look at them all.
"Are you sure?" my husband asked, with a chorus of very stern "yeses" in response.
I grabbed the tag off the tree and headed inside to pay for our purchase while my husband loaded it into the back of the truck.
Truth be told, this year is the latest I have ever started decorating for Christmas ... ever! Even after my whole "don't steal my joy, I'm decorating before Thanksgiving" column, it just didn't get done. I simply didn't have the time to even sift through our still-unpacked boxes and totes from moving in July to even find the decorations until after Thanksgiving, and it took me a few days of searching to get all the Christmas decor located and brought to a central location (the dining room table).
When we arrived home after tree shopping on Monday, I went inside and started getting the base situated in the living room while my husband sawed off the bottom of the trunk so it will take on water. When he brought that bad boy in ... wow ...
Apparently I was so caught up in the boys' tree declarations that I didn't pay attention to how tall it was! The slanted ceilings in our main living space certainly weren't going to be tall enough to house our tree in the living room. Thankfully, it barely fit next to the basement staircase, but there was no way we were getting a star on the top of it! (Thank goodness for zip ties!)
I got the bulk of our upstairs decorations in place last night, though we still have to put some holes in the wall to finish up our upstairs decor. Tonight we will tackle the downstairs decor, including a second (fake) tree that the boys decorated and redecorate to their hearts content.
Quite frankly, the whole thing makes me a bit itchy ... I have a hard time starting a project and not finishing it same day. This is especially difficult when it's something that I enjoy so much. Even when it comes to baking, if I have to chill the dough/batter for a few hours before I can continue, it drives me crazy! I am encouraging myself to learn to be more patient with those situations, but I am proving to come along very slowly in that arena.
In the meantime, I'm going to pop over to NABUR and share a photo of Christmas tree number one in the Lifestyle space. I'd love to see your decor! Join me on NABUR and share what's happening in your homes this holiday season!
Heather Kantrud is the managing editor for the Daily Journal and lives in Fergus Falls with her family.