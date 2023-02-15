In Great Britain, a raucous audience is customary during the Prime Minister’s speeches to Parliament. Not so here. The State of the Union is a report the President makes to Congress on national issues concerning Americans and his plan to address these, not a debate. What happened was indecorous and disrespectful. President Biden didn’t allow jeers to ruin his speech, though. He even had them promise that Medicare and Social Security would not be at risk as part of the debt ceiling dispute.



