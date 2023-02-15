In Great Britain, a raucous audience is customary during the Prime Minister’s speeches to Parliament. Not so here. The State of the Union is a report the President makes to Congress on national issues concerning Americans and his plan to address these, not a debate. What happened was indecorous and disrespectful. President Biden didn’t allow jeers to ruin his speech, though. He even had them promise that Medicare and Social Security would not be at risk as part of the debt ceiling dispute.
As I hope everyone knows, Trump increased our national debt by 7 trillion in 4 years: an increase of over 22.3%! We can’t skip out and declare bankruptcy- at least not if we’re the United States of America. So the debt ceiling must be raised to pay the debts Trump incurred. The Republicans did so twice between 2017 and 2021.
Part of this TrumpDebt comes from Republican-driven tax cuts which added an estimated 1.9 trillion to the national debt. Compared to this, our aid to Ukraine is peanuts. 78% of our national debt is public debt. Only one-third ($7 trillion) of that public debt is owed to foreign investors. The rest is owed to American people & banks. If you have T-bills, saving bonds, or paid into Social Security and Medicare, that’s your money.
Some booed President Biden as a liar when he announced that Republicans called to sunset Social Security and Medicare. He spoke honestly. Senators Ron Johnson (R-Wi) and Rick Scott (R-Fl) and others have called to do this. For the last fifty years Republicans have striven to cut Social Security expenditures, although it’s self-funding, props up our healthcare sector and as of last January, keeps 62 million Americans from starving or losing shelter. A hot tip here: ripping off widows and orphans and starving millions is not pro-strong economy or endorsed by the Bible.
In 2018, Social Security expenditures outbalanced revenue from taxes, by a little-- 1.7 billion taken from the 2.89 trillion stored in its trust fund. That deficit will continue. Baby Boomers are in the middle of the biggest retirement wave ever seen. By 2030, 1 in 5 Americans will be retirement age: more seniors than kids. Like Biden, I’m happy that Republicans stood up and promised not to hurt Social Security or Medicare. Let’s hold them to that.
Unemployment is the lowest it’s been since 1969: 3.4%. True. That number is drawn from folks actively looking for work. It could be fudged as high as 6.6% if you include part-timers who want full-time, or people out of labor force but willing to work. They are out of the labor force for reasons, though: retirement, illness, disability, caregiving disabled or elderly relatives, or child raising.
COVID forced many people to retire early because of high-risk jobs and medical vulnerability-- theirs or loved ones’. Others who survived COVID are still struggling with long-term disabling conditions. People can get COVID repeatedly. The new bivalent vaccine released this fall is safe and proven to be much more protective against severe illness. I hope people will get this vaccine while it’s still free.
Record low unemployment is helping push competitive wages to meet inflation, so raising the federal minimum wage is not a priority. It’s overdue to be, though: it’s stuck at just 7.25 dollars, thanks to Republicans.
Biden also sensibly proposed taxing the rich more to reverse part of the TrumpDebt. Since 1980, income inequality skyrocketed and our middle class has shrunk even as the wealthy got tax cuts under Reagan, Bush, and Trump.
Right now seven people in the world are worth over 100 billion each. That’s 1 with 11 zeros after it. That equals 100,000 millionaires, or 300 dollars in the pocket of every American, young and old. Even if these uber-wealthy were taxed at the top tax rate ever-- 91% in 1958 under Eisenhower, they would still be billionaires. America is estimated to have 1,000 billionaires as of now, who wouldn’t starve at such a tax rate, either.
What is our top marginal income tax rate today after Reagan, Bush, and Trump’s tax cuts? 37%! No wonder the rich are getting richer and the poorer are getting poorer: much cheaper to pay off Congress to pass tax cuts and block a living wage than to pay taxes.
Another chunk of TrumpDebt came from Trump’s bad pandemic response: delays, confusion, lockdowns, and mismanaged $1 trillion of pandemic aid. The Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC) is still investigating just how much scamming happened with the PPP and EIDL under Trump’s mismanagement.
Border security is also much tighter under Biden, leading to more fentanyl and spy balloon busts.
When these Republicans dumped decorum and disrupted the delivery of the State of Union address, they showed disrespect for the Constitution and their unworthiness of office.
