Stay calm, this is the word of area leaders and echoed by many regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus). I agree and cannot say it enough, stay calm! I think clear evidence of people beginning to panic is the amount of toilet paper being purchased at area retailers. Why is that? Does it cure illness or something? We need to stay calm and avoid large gatherings per Minnesota governor, Tim Walz’s peacetime state of emergency.
The reason is to reduce or slow the possible spread of the virus to buy time for the health-care community to catch up and hopefully come up with an anecdote etc. If we all become ill at the same time our health-care facilities will be completely overwhelmed and we cannot let that happen. And that is why the NCAA, NBA, NHL, state high school tournaments and many other organizations have canceled events etc. Even Disney closed its amusement parks through the end of the month.
It’s times like this that we need the latest local information available as soon as possible and that’s where The Daily Journal can help. On our website, fergusfallsjournal.com, we have created a page just for local coronavirus stories and information. You can’t miss it as it’s at the top of the website in blue. The page contains all the local stories and is updated continually as the information comes in. It also has helpful links to the Minnesota Health Department and the Center for Disease Control.
Additionally we will be sending out push notifications regarding local coronavirus news and information on our new app.
If you don’t have our new app downloaded on your phone yet and you want to receive local coronavirus news and information as it comes out our app can easily be downloaded from the Google Play store or the Apple App Store. It’s a free download and all the coronavirus news and information is free to access for all. That’s right, no subscription needed as it’s fee to help get the word out in an emergency situation. For sure, this situation is unprecedented and fear of the unknown can drive panic.
However, if we all stay calm and follow local guidelines we will get through this together and life will return to normal.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
