So a lot has been happening in my life the last three weeks, and to tell you the truth — I am spent. I have had a few large disappointments (if that is what you want to call them) hit me recently and it has been very difficult to psychologically prepare myself each day. I feel like I am in a cloud of funk that drifts over me multiple times a day.
This funk has wreaked havoc on many aspects of my life. My diet, which had been a constant encouragement since the beginning of January, has taken a nosedive as I have added 5 pounds. When I weighed myself in the morning it took every ounce of courage to look down at the number and realize that I need to get back on track.
Food, like for many people, comforts me in my time of funkiness. That is also why I had to go on a diet at the beginning of the year. I had eaten my way to where I felt uncomfortable and knew that something had to be done. Right now, I see the warning signs and I am trying to prevent a relapse.
Secondly, while I do enjoy funk (as in music) while I work out, my current state of unhappiness has also thrown a wrench in my workouts. I began tracking my workouts and seeing decent gains, but due to my malaise I really don’t see the point in writing down my progress. I really have become a robot at the weight room and the joy of training has hit a wall.
Initially, I thought it was burnout. I had been working out too many times, too hard. I changed my routine and added a few things to spice it up but the enjoyment was fleeting and the difficulty made me loath a place I like to be. I have basically slogged my way through my workouts — generally not caring.
My social life has also been a bit uneasy. A few people in my inner circle (the trust circle as I like to call it) know what has been eating me but can really only offer a “that stinks man” or “I feel for ya.” I do appreciate that they care, but I think they know that really nothing can be done. Just offer the poor sad sack some encouragement and he will get over it.
I do appreciate my friends “feeling for me,” but the feeling still remains. This is not to say that in social settings the funk sticks around like a bass riff from Bootsy Collins, but after a few laughs have been had, I am usually back into that negative head space. I hate to say it, but I also feel like I am bringing them down with my sulking.
When I am alone, I get the feeling that my bones want to release from my skin. When I am stuck in a situation, I always feel like I should be on the move. My brain is racing a million miles a second and my body is wanting to keep up. The last time I felt like this was when my dad died. I couldn’t do anything yet I felt like I had to do something all at once.
The worst part about being in a funk is that you miss out on the good things in life. I got some really positive news on Monday in multiple aspects of my life — career and football related. Both of these items would make a person in my position think things were on the up and up. But then the funk cloud would reappear and remind me that the problems I am having haven’t left and are merely to the side. Staying positive with the accumulation of negativity is draining.
This past weekend, I found myself taking a three-hour nap on Saturday and then going to bed at 8 p.m. I followed up Sunday with going to bed at 7:30 p.m. It just seemed like a good time to lay in bed, sleep past my problems and hope the next day would be better. I still did several “enjoyable” things on the weekend but, as I mentioned before, it is very taxing to put on a smile when you just don’t feel that way.
I would say about the only good thing about the funk is that it provided a topic for my column. Almost like written therapy. I can get my thoughts down on paper and take a look at them from a long view — like it wasn’t me writing this.
Zach Stich is the managing editor at the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
