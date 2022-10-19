A morning hunt in a wetland nestled within the glacial gullies carved long ago became one of my favorite without even pulling the trigger.
Legal shooting begins a half-hour before sunrise. Immediately upon settling upon the grassy bank I could hear the squeaks and hoarse quacks that announced a flock of resting teal just outside the decoys. As I sorted my gear, a torrent of wings rent the air not 10 feet from me and just over my spread – it was going to be a good morning of shooting.
As the blurry slate of pre-dawn fog slowly bled into legal shooting hours I began to count the flock of blue-wings meandering just beyond range of my Benelli. I love watching teal – they scoot and glide across the water, skidding across the surface in a playful manner as they dabble at aquatic plants and various invertebrates. This bunched flock of puddle ducks was the slough’s effervescent alarm clock, and as I watched them approach my decoys it became clear that my safety would be staying on this morning.
Muskrats, beavers and even otters inhabit this special pocket of water and year after year swans return to a secluded corner on the marsh to rear their cygnets. As I observed the teal play and eat among canvasback blocks more than triple their size, I saw the wake of a muskrat making its way directly for my secluded hide of shoreline.
I’ve never seen a muskrat up close until this day. As it emerged from the water its coat immediately shed the water-bedraggled look of a wet dog and transformed the creature into a warm tawny puffball perched on the muddy bank. I could have touched the animal with my foot.
The morning brings several flights of high-flying divers intermixed with the odd “v” of mallards. As the temperatures begin to plummet, I look forward to the fat greenheads that will be some of the latest migrators.
As I rouse myself from my hide of canary grass and prepare to head to work, the flock of teal lifts and treats me to a series of close whooshing flybys – the sun is fully up now and paints their bellies and wings a golden orange. They circle me maybe four times before heading off to bigger water or another quiet cove of respite for more feeding and rest in preparation for the journey south.
Although a video of the morning would have been lovely, I’ll have it forever in my memory as a private highlight. I look forward to more mornings of a firing camera and a cold gun.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone