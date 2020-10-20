I would like to suggest that the person, or persons, who stole the political signs displayed in my front yard, may want to come back and get the wire frames so they can be displayed properly. I know that I am not the first victim of theft. I agree with the writers of previous Letters to the Editor that “You can steal my yard signs, but you can’t steal my vote.” In fact, your behavior has cemented my vote and will influence my vote for years to come.
I hear lots of talk about “freedom.” Your “freedom” does not include trespassing or stealing what is on my property. I have been on numerous walks around town and have seen many political signs. Although I do not agree with the person these signs support, I respect the individual’s right to free speech and to display these signs. I have never considered stealing them or destroying them. I have believed that in America we were entitled to our own opinions and afforded the freedom of speech to express these opinions. It is unfortunate that someone feels so threatened by my expression of free speech that they need to steal my yard signs.
I am concerned and saddened about the direction some individuals seem to want to take the country and that these individuals seem to think it is acceptable to steal, trespass, call our veterans “losers and suckers,” mock individuals with disabilities, tear children away from their parents, and consider it a “badge of honor” to be called a Nazi.
Despite numerous attempts at voter suppression, I am encouraged by reports of increased early voting and hold on to the faith that the majority of citizens will do the right thing to help us hold onto our democracy.
Gloria Hartman
Underwood
