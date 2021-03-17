As a newly elected, first-time county commissioner, I have spent the past three months listening to people and asking about their concerns and priorities for Otter Tail County. Fielding calls and questions, attending township meetings and visiting with township and city officials throughout District 1 has given me a baseline of information to begin my work. I am always glad to visit with District 1 constituents. My goal is to enhance our county’s ability to be a place where people can live their best lives.
As you know, county commissioners work to represent the interests of the people of Otter Tail County at local, state, and national levels. I understand that policies have a direct impact on the lives of those living, working, and visiting Otter Tail County. I took an oath to advance the mission, vision, and values of the county and in doing this, consider the interests of all people. This means I will listen to all points of view and sometimes be required to make difficult decisions.
Since taking office on Jan. 5, I have favored the 2021 state funded COVID relief program monies be spent aiding local businesses. I have also supported the film plastic recycling program. As a retired dairy farmer, I can tell you that this free service will greatly benefit local farmers and businesses as well as the environment.
In addition to participation in board of commissioner meetings, I represent the county on 13 boards/committees and serve as an alternate to several others. I am proud to serve, among others, on the Red River Valley Development Association-Outstanding Farm Leaders board as well as on the OTC COLA and Criminal Justice Advisory Committees.
Today, vaccinating county residents is a priority. I receive weekly updates from public health with information about vaccine distribution and health information data to inform constituents of this important work. I continue to support these efforts in any way I can. Otter Tail County has many opportunities for constituents to be informed of county business. You may attend the virtual board meetings, sign up for notifications of events and updates, follow social media or call me.
Being a lifelong farmer has taught me that if you want to make things better or solve a problem, you must step up and do the work. I’m glad to do this as your county commissioner.
Dan Bucholz is the District 1 Otter Tail County commissioner.
