Minnesota, despite the pandemic, led the nation in voter turnout in 2020 with 79.96 percent participation. Much of this was due to the leadership of Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon.
“Minnesotans know a fair and honest election when they see one, and they participate,” notes the conservative editorial page board of the Fargo Forum. “Minnesota voters can show their appreciation for an election system that’s the envy of the nation by re-electing Simon to a third four-year term.”
I agree with the analysis of the Forum editorial board.
Otter Tail County Auditor-Treasurer Wayne Stein said he has worked with the Minnesota Secretary of State Office for many years and says they have always been focused on fairness of elections.
“People are well trained at the state level just like at the local level here in Otter Tail County, prior to primary and general elections,” Stein said.
In 2020 there were only 17 cases of voter misconduct out of approximately 3.3 million votes that were cast in Minnesota.
The Forum editorial board, in its support of Simon for re-election to a third term, cited the current secretary of state’s experience, his vast knowledge of election laws and procedures and a commitment to elections that are fair, honest and trustworthy.
Stein’s assessment that the Minnesota Secretary of State Office has always been focused on fairness of elections is good enough for me. That’s a big reason why I support Simon for re-election to a third term.
Simon is a former state House member who focused on consumer protection when serving in the Minnesota State Legislature. He, his wife and two children live in Hopkins near the Twin Cities.
It’s always special to visit Phelps Mill
This past Monday it was a pleasure driving visiting relatives from Saskatchewan in western Canada from Fergus Falls to the historic Phelps Mill, one of the most visited sites in Otter Tail County.
Phelps Mill Park came into being in 1965 when Otter Tail County purchased the mill and surrounding land as a recreational site.
Located in Maine Township, the mill was constructed in 1889. It was designed to produce 60 to 75 barrels of flour per day.
Phelps Mill was very successful until 1900, but after that year business gradually declined. The mill was sold in 1919.
By the 1930s the railway was in place and it became easier for county farmers to ship their grain to Minneapolis. Phelps Mill went out of business in 1939.
Phelps Mill Park is used each summer for the two-day arts and crafts festival, in addition to family picnics and other gatherings throughout the summer. The park also attracts visitors to the historic flour mill building, recently renovated.
People enjoy walking across the Phelps Mill pedestrian bridge. Others fish along the banks of the Otter Tail River.
In 2019 county board members approved the purchase of 71.8 acres of land just north of the current Phelps Mill Park. This will result in a major expansion, more than doubling the park from its current 51.2 acres.
Our guests from Saskatchewan took lots of photos at Phelps Mill this past Monday.
Remembering Cuban Missile Crisis
Many of us remember the Cuban Missile Crisis that took place 60 years ago this month, in October 1962.
U.S. officials that year worried that missiles installed by the Soviet Union in Cuba could effectively target most of the continental United States. Aerial photo evidence was presented to U.S. President John F. Kennedy.
Kennedy, while calling for a halt to the buildup of more missiles in Cuba, announced to the nation in a national TV address that he was ordering a strict quarantine of Cuba. Many people worldwide feared the possibility of a nuclear war.
After several days of negotiations with Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev, the Soviets agreed to dismantle their missiles in Cuba.