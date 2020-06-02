Minnesotans don’t get very many hot summer days but when we do, we head outside in herds… with pets in tow. Sharing some common sense tips can help make summer more enjoyable for you, your pet, and the “universe” in general. Let’s start with chewing gum, a nuisance to people and potentially deadly to pets. When people are out walking dogs in the summer months, chewing gum on roads and sidewalks can create a mess for people but beyond that, it can be fatal to dogs. Many “sugar free” gum products contain an ingredient called xylitol. This common sweetener can be toxic to dogs and if you ever suspect your pet has ingested it, you should call your vet immediately. xylitol can be found in other products including sugar-free candy, breath mints, some types of peanut butter, cough syrup, and even toothpaste. Always wrap chewing gum in paper and dispose of it in a trash receptacle. Chocolate can also lead to illness and even death in dogs and is one of the most common causes of dog poisoning. Read labels and keep deadly toxins such as fertilizers, rodent and bug poison or other chemicals far out of reach from pets. And lastly, always clean up after your pet when walking outdoors to keep the environment clean, healthy and safe for all.
As humidity increases and temperatures rise, dogs are also at risk for heatstroke. Allow your dog to play outdoors as long as you can join comfortably. Make sure the pet always has plenty of cold, fresh water and access to shade. Providing a wading pool for pets, with a low level of water, is also a great idea. Walk dogs early in the morning or late evening and check the sidewalk to ensure it’s not hot enough to burn the sensitive pads on dog’s feet. If you ever suspect your dog is suffering from heatstroke, spray him with water or cover it in water-soaked towels to cool him off. Move the animals indoors and seek veterinary care.
Above all, never leave your pet in your car. On an 85 degree day, a car, with its window partially rolled down, will reach 105 degrees in only 10 short minutes! Animals can sustain brain damage or even die from heatstroke in just 15 minutes. If you see a dog left alone in a hot car, take down the car’s color, model, make and license plate number.
Have the owner paged in the nearest buildings or call the police.
Don’t leave the scene until the situation has been resolved.
Feel free to call the HSOTC at 218-739-3494 with your questions or concerns.
