W
hile the white plastic shopping bag gets lots of attention and is certainly the poster child of plastic waste, there are other plastic items we can kick to the curb. Or not put on the curb, in the case of leaf bags! There are alternatives to the millions of plastic yard-waste bags used each year. Luckily yard waste is banned from landfills, but it’s not uncommon to find it in curbside trash and recycling bins anyway. Recently, Otter Tail County recycling staff found lots of acorns in with the recycling, which unfortunately need to be disposed of with the trash. Read on for some yard waste tips to help you reduce waste this fall.
1. Do not put yard waste in with your trash or recycling. Then it’s just trash. Composting yard waste saves a lot of landfill space for the real trash that cannot be recycled and composted.
2. If you want to get rid of leaves, line a truck bed or trailer with a large tarp, and either fold over or add another tarp on top to contain leaves. This is actually easier than filling a bunch of bags! You can even rake leaves onto a tarp laid out on the ground, then pick it up by holding the corners.
3. Use reusable yard-waste totes, or other leaf-bag alternatives. Although paper bags will work, choosing something that can be reused multiple times is the best.
4. If you are able, mulch in your leaves a few times during the fall with a mower. This works for a light covering of leaves, and is a free boost of nutrients for your lawn.
5. Leave some leaves. Insects and wildlife actually require a little leaf cover on the ground to overwinter. Leaving a light layer of leaves is beneficial for wildlife, and saves you a little extra raking! Just make sure to keep leaves off the street and curb, as excess nutrients from the leaves can negatively impact water quality.
6. Use leaves to mulch around the base of trees and shrubs, or in gardens. This can help regulate soil temperature, hold soil moisture, and provide nutrients for trees or perennials, much like a leaf litter layer in a forest.
7. Compost your own leaves. This saves you bagging and transportation! You can make a simple bin out of pallets or a circle of chicken wire, or buy a bin. Layer in leaves (browns) and food scraps (greens) to get a good balance of carbon (browns) and nitrogen (greens) for the perfect compost pile. A good ratio is about 2 to 1, carbon to nitrogen. Green nitrogen-rich food scraps or grass clippings can get too wet, so adding double the dry brown carbon-rich leaves will help aerate your compost pile and balance out the nitrogen.
Make this fall the year you ditch leaf bags, or at least do a little less raking! For locations where you can drop off your yard waste for free, visit ottertailcountymn.us/department/waste-disposal/.
Cedar Walters is the public information and education officer, Otter Tail County Solid Waste Department.
