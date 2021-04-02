By the time you read this, I will have been fully vaccinated. And I never came down with COVID-19.
I know, at this point, many of you are saying, “Well, lah-de-dah!” because you did come down with COVID, and had to put up with, I’ve heard, symptoms like the feeling that a toddler was permanently sitting on your chest, that you couldn’t smell or taste anything, and that you just felt achy all the time.
I did get a movie-trailer version of those symptoms. I had my second vaccine a week ago on a Friday, and on Saturday, was knocked out of commission. I slept for what seemed like 20 of 24 hours, and endured body aches and a consistent headache throughout. But by Sunday, I was over it.
Now that I’m vaccinated, I assume I not only won’t get COVID-19, but I won’t give it to others. At the least, if I do get COVID-19, I won’t get the kind of symptoms that have killed 550,000 Americans in the past year. And I become part of the immune herd that can eventually wipe out COVID forever, like we did with smallpox.
According to the Trumpists, the above statement is absolutely laughable, right? The vaccine is a complete joke, and that not only am I not immune from COVID-19, in 10 years my liver will begin bleeding out of my belly button hole, right?
As a science teacher, I am absolutely flabbergasted by the refusal of the Trumpists to take the vaccine, and the information they dig up on the internet to back their irrational position.
You realize, Trumpists, that if you refuse to take the vaccine, you are playing a role in delaying our country, our state and our community to get back to normal? To contrast my statement, if you don’t get vaccinated, you will not only continue to open yourself up to getting COVID, but you take the risk of passing it on to others.
You realize Donald Trump wants to take credit for the vaccine, right? You realize that Trump and his wife, Melania received the vaccine one week before leaving office in January, right?
If you feel like taking the vaccine will help President Joe Biden politically, what would it take for you not to feel that way? Fine, let’s give Trump complete credit for creating the vaccine. Let’s even assume that Trump was in the lab with a white coat on spending hours looking through the microscope analyzing the virus. Yep, he is the superhero who invented the vaccine, and we will write his name in the history books as inventing it.
Not good enough? How about this: You can still take the vaccine, and you don’t have to vote for Biden in 2024. In fact, I’m OK with a Republican winning the presidency in 2024. We can talk about how Biden was a big hypocrite for trying to take credit for the vaccine when we all know Trump was the hero in this story. Great, let’s do that.
Will you take the vaccine now?
Just to review, first Trump and his fans denied that COVID existed. Then they refused to wear masks, do social distancing, and mandate the closing of large gatherings in Republican-governed states because such things took away their freedoms. These behaviors certainly didn’t help as COVID spread from New York and Oregon to pretty much every corner of the United States.
Now that we have a vaccine, which would allow us to eventually stop wearing masks, not social distance, go to parties, restaurants, movies, sporting events and concerts, Trumpists don’t want to get the vaccine. They don’t want to do so because, while they can come up with lots of legitimate-sounding conspiracy theories they found on the internet, the primary reason they won’t is because the vaccine may help Biden politically.
Stop. Just stop. Vote for who you want. Get the vaccine. Let’s get this over with. Please. I’m begging you.
Joel Myhre is a resident of Fergus Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.