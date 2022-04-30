With summer on the verge of beginning soon, many will invariably hit the road, whether locally or on a summer vacation or road trip.
We all have to make stops along the way, especially on long journeys.
Most of the time gas stations and convenience stores will suffice. But other times, we may just need to stretch our legs to break the monotony of a long drive.
Some rest stops are very very basic. We’ve all seen them. Questionable, mysterious and we tend not to hang around those real long. Especially at night.
Some are elaborate, over the top and surprise us. One such rest stop is located in Tallahassee, Florida. Known as the I-10 Eastbound Rest Area, it literally will take your breath away.
Driving south from Dothan, GA it was the first place I had seen with actual palm trees.
Wide and expansive, it gives one the impression that they are stepping foot into a whole new world. You definitely realize that you are in Florida after stopping there. Beautiful walkways, manicured landscaping, clean facilities and coffee vending machines.
As far as basic, one rest area on the other side of the country, in the Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado was beyond basic. Traveling there a few years ago, the views are spectacular. Definitely worth the trip, but do yourself a favor and stop at the visitor center before you venture over the mountain.
While I do applaud their recycling methods and obviously taking into account the logistics of being located on a mountain peak, could it be possible to not feel like you are walking into a dungeon?
At the time, we heard anecdotally about a woman who had lost her cell phone in one of the facilities restrooms and decided to go after it. Let’s just say it did not go well and the woman had to be rescued.
Another time, I took an exit to get to a rest area, and found it to be overgrown with weeds and vegetation near the bustling metropolis of Goodrich, Colorado. It did have promise, so we stopped and just walked around. Northeastern Colorado is very different from what most people think of when they visualize Colorado.
The area is semi-arid and almost a desert. There is so much to do and see that it is easy to overlook the limited facilities available.
There is also nothing wrong with side roads or country roads, which sometimes offer outstanding rest areas and places to stop around the country. This is where you meet the most interesting people. Small towns are the best.
