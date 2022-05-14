There is no question that we live in an area that is prone to severe weather and storms.
One minute I was sitting in a lawn chair this evening and the next, I was rushing to get back inside as my phone went crazy with severe weather and tornado warnings.
It is so Minnesotan to check on one another during or after severe weather. I received no fewer than half a dozen phone calls wanting to know if I was ok.
There is a contrast from winter to summer or spring, though. I don’t remember too many calls during the worst blizzards in January and February asking if I was ok.
I think people just assume that the worst that can happen in a winter storm is you get buried in a few feet of snow. That happened numerous times this last winter.
Over the last few years I believe we have become used to expecting the worst case scenario with anything in life.
I sometimes wonder how it was for our ancestors who came to this land with nothing and lived in sod houses with little or no heat or protection from the elements. I guess they did it somehow or we wouldn’t be here.
I always look in complete amazement at trees that fall just a few short feet from vehicles or houses and miss things and wonder how it wasn’t my time. How is it that we survive?
You hear tv or radio coverage about whole communities being destroyed. Or even extensive damage, or lives lost. Property can be replaced and downed trees can be sawed up for firewood for the next winter.
Whether you believe in the creator or not, sometimes we just get lucky and survive.
I guess if we didn’t we wouldn’t have anything to talk about and share with others about our near misses the next morning with friends or neighbors and life might be a little mundane.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone