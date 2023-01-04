As we barely ended 2022 and are in the brand new stages of 2023, I have found myself in a period of reflection, as seems to be pretty typical each year.
I have odd feelings about making resolutions, so with each year my goals seem to be a little less — or perhaps a little more on the realistic and attainable.
I did get a chuckle last week, when out of the blue, the youngest yelled, "I know your resolution! You should do hot yogurt every single week!" Naturally, he means hot yoga — something I have never actually participated in due to my propensity for gasping for air when exercising in the heat. We do have a fireplace in our basement, along with two yoga mats and a TV that can stream YouTube, so the closest we get to hot yoga, is my husband and I struggling through a video (likely with very poor form!)
My brain seems to be stuck between the pages when it comes to thinking on goals and resolutions — book pages, that is.
I am still writing my novel, as I have been for quite some time. I have realized that since I write for work, it is more difficult to remain motivated to write when I leave work. I am still attempting to find a balance, but I am still writing and that's what matters!
Reading is another story — pun intended! I am rather embarrassed by the number of books I read in 2022. I only completed 13 titles through the course of the entire year. (And that includes a couple of audio books!) I love relaxing and diving into the new worlds found in the pages of a good book, but I do tend to read in shifts — when it's nice outside, reading takes a back seat! It also doesn't help that I cannot read in a moving vehicle without ending up horribly car sick, so reading en route to all the hockey games just isn't something that happens.
In the event that you're interested, here are the titles I read, along with my personal rankings:
- "The Christmas Killer" by Alex Pine: 2.5 stars.
- "Seige and Storm" by Leigh Bardugo (third book in the "Shadow and Bone" series): 3.5 stars. (Series as a whole would get 4 stars.)
- "Girl, 11" by Amy Suitor Clark: 3.5 stars.
- "Girls of Storm and Shadow" by Natasha Ngan (third book in the "Paper Girls" series): 3.5 stars.
- "The Poppy War" by R. F. Kuang (first book in the "Poppy War" series): 2 stars.
- "The Midnight Library" by Matt Kiag: 4.5 stars.
- "Secrets of the Congdon Mansion" by Joe Kimball: 4 stars.
- "An Ember in the Ashes" series of four books by Sabaa Tahir: 5 stars (though the third book was my favorite in the series.)
- "Just Ella" by Margaret Peterson Haddix: 2 stars.
It takes a lot for me to give a personal ranking of 5 stars, so keep that in mind if you're trying to decide if you want to read any of the titles that I listed above. I would still recommend anything that I have ranked at 3.5 stars and my preferences tend to lean toward fantasy.
I did have one book that I abandoned after reading a good 1/3 of the book: "Asylum 54.0." For whatever reason, I just couldn't get into that particular one -- but I know someone else who loved it!
I am currently in the middle of three other titles, but 2023 will get credit for those, since they aren't done yet. Marissa Meyer's "Heartless," an Alice in Wonderland variation, is well on it's way to receiving a 5-star ranking. "The Book of Gothel" by Mary McMyne is currently sitting around 4 stars, but the jury is still out on that one! (I enjoy fairytale retellings, if you haven't gathered as much!) I'm barely into the third title, "Verity" by Colleen Hoover, which was suggested to me last week after being placed on my bookshelf by a friend.
I did promise the same friend that I would finally read the "Harry Potter" series as well. Yes, I admit it, I haven't read it yet. I planned to read it along with my oldest, but he ended up tackling it with his dad, so I have been waiting ... but the youngest is now 10, so I think it may be a fun one to do together.
I collected suggestions for books to read on social media and am planning to read at least 12 this year, so that should keep me motivated, because I have a shelf full of my own books that I am also anxious to get to!
All in all, I'm not going to make a reading goal — I'm just going to read!
Happy New Year, everyone! I hope that the upcoming year is as magical as the contents of my beloved book pages.