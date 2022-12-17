The holiday season can be a time of some big ups and downs emotionally. The season can precipitate all the big feelings, and yet, they aren’t always the warm and fuzzy feelings. Can you relate? It’s ok to not be ok and yet sometimes we just feel stuck. If you find yourself stuck in the holiday blues, here are three small things you can do to help alleviate the blues:
Write it down — Sometimes life can feel overwhelming. Sometimes the day to day feels like more than enough to handle. To add in holiday events, traditions and festivities can seem daunting. One thing that can help is to write things down. Writing things down can give shape to things that feel too big or too stressful to deal with. Here are three simple things that take five minutes or less to write down:
Create a list: Something as simple as taking five minutes to write a to-do list can help you organize your thoughts for the day.
Journal daily: Perhaps the holiday season is a particularly poignant time of grief, loneliness, or loss for you. Keeping a daily journal can help voice your emotions in a private, helpful way.
What are you thankful for? One daily practice that can help shift your mindset in a positive direction is to write down three things you are thankful for each day and keep them in a visible spot for you to see throughout your day.
Mix it up — Sometimes the best thing we can do to get out of a rut is to try something different. Read a new book, call a friend you haven’t talked to in a while, create a new music playlist. Is there something that you’ve been wanting to do, but just haven’t found the time to do it? Set aside the normal and go for it!
Get cozy — We all know the cold Minnesota winters can feel dreary, but there are things we can do to minimize how winter affects our mood. Hygge (pronounced hoo-guh) is the Danish word for cozy. Not only is it a fun word to say, but it also encapsulates many of the synonyms we have for cozy – warmth, togetherness, contentment, comfort. These words may mean different things to different people, but they are often connected. When imagining cozy, what comes to mind? Wool socks, a warm fireplace and a cup of hot chocolate? A warm blanket and a good book? A bubble bath with music playing softly? What is Hygge for you? Be intentional to include these things in your daily routine through this season.
The holiday season isn’t always an easy season and that’s ok, but if you’re feeling stuck and looking for some ideas, hopefully these three small things may help you move past the holiday blues.
