The holiday season can be a time of some big ups and downs emotionally. The season can precipitate all the big feelings, and yet, they aren’t always the warm and fuzzy feelings. Can you relate? It’s ok to not be ok and yet sometimes we just feel stuck. If you find yourself stuck in the holiday blues, here are three small things you can do to help alleviate the blues:



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?