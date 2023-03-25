Fergus Falls School Supt. Jeff Drake says these are challenging times to be in school leadership. That holds true for school administrators and school board members alike.
“While our school district embraces feedback from the community, opinions on any single issue are often strongly held,” Drake said, “... and likely cover both ends of the spectrum and everything in between. It can be difficult to build consensus.”
His comments were made to me following a Mar. 13 school board listening session which I attended. A group of parents, following regular school board business, expressed concerns about certain books in school, Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) and other issues.
Supporters of SEL, in Fergus Falls and elsewhere, say that SEL has a positive impact on student achievements.
“I believe we continue to have the best interests of our students at heart and we let that be our guide,” Drake added.
A minority of parents are raising issues at school board meetings all across the nation. Those who spoke Mar. 13 in Fergus Falls did so during the listening session.
In attendance at the school board meeting were a few people who belong to a group called Moms for Liberty. Nationally, this organization has expressed opposition to certain school library books that address gender and critical race theory.
“While the Fergus Falls school district is not believed to have any copies of the banned books on its shelves, we did receive a recent parent request for an alternate assignment. This was in lieu of a book that received a Newberry award in children’s literature that is used in our middle school curriculum,” Drake said.
In many communities, Fergus Falls included, some people who oppose certain books have not even read the books themselves.
Fergus Falls School Board member Melanie Cole emphasized, “Our teachers do not indoctrinate students in our schools.”
County day care assistance warranted
It’s encouraging to see state grants for Otter Tail County to support child care programs. This is another example of county government stepping up and doing the right thing for the best interests of OTC.
As noted in a county press release, there was a shortage of 1,035 child care slots in OTC. The Child Care Capacity Grant Program helps address this need by providing financial support to new or expanding daycare providers.
Child care is a workforce needed not only here in OTC but also throughout the state and nation. Across the border, in nearby North Dakota, Republican Gov. Doug Burgum has also addressed the need for governmental assistance for daycare providers in his state.
Here in OTC support for daycare providers comes from the five-person county Board of Commissioners who do what’s right in a bipartisan manner, with support from county residents.
“Our county recognizes that affordable, high-quality child care is vital to the economic stability and growth of Otter Tail County,” points out County Board Chairman Wayne Johnson, of Pelican Rapids.
He says county staff does an outstanding job of helping keep the existing day care providers in business, and bringing in new providers, both with economic assistance and technical assistance.
“There’s a need to navigate some of the challenging daycare permitting issues,” Johnson adds.
“It’s obvious that the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development also recognizes that child care is vitally important,” Johnson says, “We’re fortunate to receive the grant from them and be able to, in turn, offer the grants and assistance to our child care providers.”
Adds County Board member Lee Rogness, of Fergus Falls, “We have in place a state-county partnership that not only is working well but is the right thing to do with taxpayer dollars.”
Most county residents agree that access to quality and affordable child care keeps children safe and provides quality early childhood experiences.