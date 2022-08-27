The 30th Annual Habitat 500 bike ride was a huge success! Collectively, 107 riders from across the region raised over $210,000 to help build affordable housing. Many of the riders took part in the build day at 1409 Lenore Way to help frame and sheath Diona’s new home. It was an impressive effort. That is the good news. Her home is one of the three to four thousand homes Habitat builds across the country each year. It annually lands Habitat in the top echelon of single-family home builders in the U.S. Of course, there is always the flip side of the coin, the bad news.
The National Association of Homebuilders and Realtor groups estimate that the United States is short between 3-4 million housing units. Since the Great Recession, led by the housing crash, the pace of housing construction has not kept pace with demand – hence the shortage. This shortage has been part of the reason for the steep rise in real estate values the past two years (along with supply chain issues, tariffs on Canadian lumber and lack of construction workers to name a few more issues). It is basic supply and demand. That means it would take the largest non-profit builder – Habitat for Humanity, 1,000 years to just fix just the shortage. That is obviously unacceptable. So, the problem can’t be solved by non-profits or charity. It can’t be solved by the government, although they are champions in the process at the federal, state and local level. Otter Tail County’s Big Build initiative is a successful case in point. No, the solution is the market.
One half of the homes in Fergus Falls have been built since 1950. The energy released after WWII changed our society in many ways. We began to see home ownership as a fundamental part of the American Dream. We still see that energy in some places such as Perham. The business and community leaders came together 15 years ago when the worker and housing shortage threatened to stunt the economic growth of east OTC. They created Grow Perham with the purpose to build affordable housing units. Since that time, they have built hundreds of units. This is what philosophers call “enlightened self-interest.” The business and community leaders knew it was in their interest to help build affordable housing. No housing, no workers. They didn’t look to the government or charity to sustain the economic vitality of Perham. They took decisive action.
Otter Tail County enjoys a home ownership rate of 78% — way above the national average of 65.5% — something to be proud of. Meanwhile, Fergus Falls, our county seat and largest city is below the national average with only about 64.6%. Imagine what could happen with affordable housing in Fergus Falls if our business and community leaders came together to create Grow Fergus Falls. We can’t wait 1,000 years to fix our housing problem. The right thing is to fix it now.
