“Some luck lies in not getting what you thought you wanted but getting what you have, which once you have it you may be smart enough to see is what you would have wanted had you known, ”
― Garrison Keillor, Lake Wobegon U.S.A.
The plethora of summer festivals in Minnesota keep people in touch, bring large families back together, and sometimes can heal old wounds.
From a very early age growing up in the Elbow Lake area, I remember attending Flekkefest, which this year is being held the weekend of Aug. 6, 7 and 8.
From the miniature trolls on every street corner, the costumes, the music and the food, all evoke the epitome of community pride and togetherness that only a small town festival can accomplish.
Every year I would look forward to all the classic Norwegian desserts and food, miniature golf on the lawn at the library, as well as the used book sale.
But in a way, the festival also marked for most, the tail end of the summer, and thoughts of going back to school. While the desserts were sweet, the thought of going back to school was not a 13-year-old boy's delight. So the festival was in metaphorical terms, a bittersweet reminder that summer would soon be over and everyone would be trudging through the snow to the end of their driveways to catch the school bus at 6:30 a.m. in some cases.
As adults, however, summer is not a break per se, but a time to enjoy long weekends at the lake, and just generally appreciating the season. 2020 and COVID-19 shattered all those plans last year.
For many summer festivals, including Flekkefest, it will be the first time in quite a while to take place as scheduled. Many smaller festivals this year are seeing record numbers of people attending, and many of the older generation may now just be starting to get back out after being cooped up for so long.
It does still feel a bit strange, but also familiar in an odd sort of way, to be enjoying events amongst large crowds, just like a family reunion that can seem uncomfortable for some, but enjoyable for others.
It will take some time to adjust to big crowds for some of us for sure, but eventually we will all be back enjoying summer along with all the great Minnesota traditions and events.
James Allen is a reporter for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
