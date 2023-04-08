Before we get started with today’s story, I would like to correct a typing error from my story about the Heart O’ Lakes Barbershop presentation of “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Broadway.” The director’s name was misspelled. Not because I didn’t know how to spell it but because I am a lousy typist and didn’t catch my error. His name is Brent Gerber. Not only does he teach men how to sing and direct them in a variety of performances, but he was the author of the story. Add to that, the man himself can sing, a cappella, in tune! I think he has perfect pitch, but what do I know? The Friday night performance was canceled due to weather and then held on Sunday afternoon. It was an absolutely delightful show. If you missed it, you may want to pay attention next spring for whatever Gerber dreams up for the 2024 Annual Heart O’ Lakes Harmony presentation.



