It was a cold Sunday morning. Like most folks in the late 50’s, we didn’t have a garage. Dad was working and mom was taking us to church. I was very young, maybe four or so and my brother was five. With two small children, mom had little time for things like warming up the car, so we climbed into the cold car dressed in our Sunday best, which meant I was wearing a dress, white anklets and black shoes. The vinyl car seats were freezing. I still remember the ice-cold seat on my bare legs, brrrr.



