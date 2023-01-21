It was a cold Sunday morning. Like most folks in the late 50’s, we didn’t have a garage. Dad was working and mom was taking us to church. I was very young, maybe four or so and my brother was five. With two small children, mom had little time for things like warming up the car, so we climbed into the cold car dressed in our Sunday best, which meant I was wearing a dress, white anklets and black shoes. The vinyl car seats were freezing. I still remember the ice-cold seat on my bare legs, brrrr.
That story brings to mind one of my earliest church memories. My best friend Kathy and I were sitting on the edge of the stage in the basement, before Sunday School and a lady came up to us and said we should sit with our legs together, or on a chair because we were showing our underwear. OK, so my early memory of church was less than stellar, but now that I’m traveling down memory lane, please join me in taking a backward glance at church days. We went every Sunday.
I loved Sunday School. We sat on folding chairs and sang songs like, “Jesus loves me,” “This little light of mine.” Kathy and I always sat together. I had it pretty much figured out: Jesus was the God for children and God was the God for adults. It made perfect sense to me.
I loved to watch people, how they dressed and acted. One really nice lady smiled whenever she saw me. Her smile made her top lips curl up like nobody else’s. When we got home, I would often stand in front of the mirror and try to make my lips do that. Mom told me if I made faces, my face could get stuck that way. Do you think that’s what happened to her?
In those days fur coats were very popular. Mom wore hers to church all winter and often kept it on during the service. While sitting alongside her, I would reach up and pet her arm, it was so soft. She would brush me aside, but before long I’d be petting the coat again, who can resist the luxurious softness of a fur coat?
Whenever we prayed in church, I would bow my head and my nose would start to run. You know how it is, you put your head down to pray and gravity makes your nose drip. I often wondered, why did the Pastor pray so long? Doesn’t he understand gravity and runny noses? Someone should clue him in!
In third grade I was old enough to join the children’s choir. We sang for the early service. Every Sunday we would come down the aisle from the front of the church singing “Holy, holy, holy …” in two-part harmony. We marched to the back of the church while singing and as the congregation continued the song, we climbed up the steps to sit in the balcony. We also sang a special number each week, like “the Prayer of Hansel and Gretel” and “Be Filled with the Spirit” (Ephesians 5:19-20). Another song I remember singing was “Children of the Heavenly Father.” We sang that song at a funeral for a little girl who died when she was only two, it made me awfully sad. Up in the balcony we had to be very quiet because sound travels. I never thought about how amazing it was that 20 or so children sat quietly in the balcony through an entire church service. It was especially astonishing that the “big boys” in the back were quiet. Kathy and I sat together and used a pencil filled in all the closed circles on the typed bulletin. Sometimes we would page through the hymnal, but turning pages made noise and we would get the evil eye. At least up there you didn’t have to bow your head to pray so nose dripping wasn’t a problem. I loved being in the choir.
By 10 years old I had it pretty much figured out that good people went to heaven and bad people went to hell. The only problem was that when I got in trouble for doing something wrong, I feared I would never be good enough to go to heaven. I tried to be good, but it worried me.
The year I turned 13, we were attending a different church and I was first introduced to Bible Camp. I went with my new friend who ditched me one night to hang out with her old friends. Lonely and maybe homesick, I lay crying on my bunk. A counselor came to comfort me and asked me about myself. As we talked, she explained that when Jesus died on the cross, he paid for my sins. If I confessed my sin and asked him to be the Lord of my life, I would be “justified.” That meant it would be “just as if I’d” never sinned. I thought that would be perfect, so that night I pounded my stake in the ground, told Jesus I loved him, and asked him to be my Savior.
To this day, I still attend church every Sunday. I keep my legs together when wearing a dress and never sit on the stage. My nose no longer runs when I pray and Jesus is still my Savior. It has been fun reliving those days as I took a backward glance to over 50 years ago. I am looking forward to hearing your stories and comments. Please email me at abackwardglance17@gmail.com
